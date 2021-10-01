‘Dilophosaurus for the win’: Jurassic World hilariously trolls Tyra Banks for her viral dress

As Tyra Banks hosted Dancing With the Stars this week, wearing an eye-catching dress, a meme fest was just waiting to happen. The burgundy dresses with netted gloves and pleated wings had netizens comparing her to the venom-spitting dinosaur dilophosaurus that was featured in Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park.

The comparison soon found virality with Jurassic World’s social media handle also taking note. They took to their official Twitter handle where they posted a collage of dilophosaurus and Tyra Banks’ viral dress. The tweet was captioned, “Who wore it best?”

In a recent interview with James Corden on his show The Late Late Show, Tyra Banks also addressed the comparisons between the two. While initially she termed it a peacock-inspired look, she named herself Tyra-nnosaurus Rex on her social media after the meme fest.

Seemed like Jurassic World was also in agreement. They took the clip of Tyra discussing the look and captioned it, “New Dinosaur discovered: Tyra-nnosaurus Rex”.

The dress was styled by Natalia Barzilai and Eric Archibald, who told Insider that their aim was to highlight Banks’s “amazing figure”. They specially asked Julian Mendez, the designer, to “build the gown fit for a Queen”.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the Jurassic World’s post:

As gorgeous as Tyra is, this time the award goes to the Dilophosaurus 🤩 — Orlando Olmedo (@oor823) September 28, 2021

Obviously me.

Tyra may look like me but she’s got a long ways to be a true dilophosaurus pic.twitter.com/6fNROSuRFJ — Dilophosaurus Needs Love (@The_1_spitter) September 28, 2021

Dilophosaurus for the win! Just please don’t spit at me! — TexasWolfRanger (@TexasWolfRange1) September 28, 2021

Tyra wore it good, but Dilo wore it better! — DinosaursLegendary (@DinosaursLegen1) September 30, 2021

Ain’t a real competition without this boyo. pic.twitter.com/LyNywTihRR — Dodo (@PlayDodo3) September 30, 2021

The original is always the best — MuMonty 🇵🇱 (@MuMontyGD) September 29, 2021