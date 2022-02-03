Twosday: A look at how the world marked 2/2/22

On February 2, 2022, the day might have been Wednesday but the date sequence (2/2/2022) made it look like a “Twosday”. The interesting and rare date sequence prompted netizens to mark the date with fun tweets.

Even the Mumbai Police jumped in and tweeted, “Think twice before keeping 02022022 as your password! #TwosDayThought #twosday”.

The official Twitter account of Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police asserted the importance of getting a “double” dose of vaccine. “We believe in the power of ‘dual’ safety, wear your masks and get vaccinated. Let’s fight all ‘odds’ against covid. #TwosDay #DualSafety #StrengthInNumbers,” said its tweet.

Think twice before keeping 02022022 as your password!#TwosDayThought #twosday — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 2, 2022

We believe in the power of ‘dual’ safety, wear your masks and get vaccinated. Let’s fight all ‘odds’ against covid.#TwosDay #DualSafety #StrengthInNumbers pic.twitter.com/moaCQ0GjRZ — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) February 2, 2022

My parents graduated from college on 6/6/66, launching a family tradition my brother and I carried on for the next 33 years.

The two empty frames below are for 1/1/11, when work commitments got in the way—and, separated by an ocean and a pandemic, today: 2/2/22 #twosday pic.twitter.com/RHDWPZ4Vbw — Todd Fouts (@tokyo_todd) February 2, 2022

it’s 2/2/22 it’s almost 2 good 2 be true — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 2, 2022

Everything will be alright if we just keep dancing like it’s 2/2/22 💃 #2222TaylorsVersion 📸: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/yyPO5volk5 — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) February 2, 2022

It will never be 2/2/22 2:22pm ever again. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 2, 2022

Today's date is 02/02/2022, which holds special meaning in numerology. The Globe asked two numerologists to unpack the significance of all those twos. ⬇️https://t.co/0zOmghzGAp pic.twitter.com/o5wpapZyti — The Globe and Mail (@globeandmail) February 2, 2022

On Wednesday, many numerology enthusiasts also pointed out how the date 2/2/2022, showed a perfect example of angle numbers. In numerology, angel numbers are a repetitive sequence of numbers that are considered divine in nature. The clock striking 11:11 or someone getting 12345 as a roll call number are seen as examples of divine numbers that are considered lucky.

This month there will be three dates with a triple two sequences: 2 February 2022, 20 February 2022, and 22 February 2022. After that, there won’t be a date with 222 sequences in this century and the next time it will emerge only in February 2102.