scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 03, 2022
Must Read

#Twosday: A look at how the world marked 2/2/22

In February 2022, there will be three dates with a triple two sequence: 2 February 2022, 20 February 2022, and 22 February 2022.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 3, 2022 2:54:35 pm
TwosDay, TwosDayThought, 2/2/22, Angel Numbers, Indian ExpressIn numerology, angle numbers are considered divine in nature.

On February 2, 2022, the day might have been Wednesday but the date sequence (2/2/2022) made it look like a “Twosday”. The interesting and rare date sequence prompted netizens to mark the date with fun tweets.

Even the Mumbai Police jumped in and tweeted, “Think twice before keeping 02022022 as your password! #TwosDayThought #twosday”.

The official Twitter account of Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police asserted the importance of getting a “double” dose of vaccine. “We believe in the power of ‘dual’ safety, wear your masks and get vaccinated. Let’s fight all ‘odds’ against covid. #TwosDay #DualSafety #StrengthInNumbers,” said its tweet.

On Wednesday, many numerology enthusiasts also pointed out how the date 2/2/2022, showed a perfect example of angle numbers. In numerology, angel numbers are a repetitive sequence of numbers that are considered divine in nature. The clock striking 11:11 or someone getting 12345 as a roll call number are seen as examples of divine numbers that are considered lucky.

This month there will be three dates with a triple two sequences: 2 February 2022, 20 February 2022, and 22 February 2022. After that, there won’t be a date with 222 sequences in this century and the next time it will emerge only in February 2102.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 03: Latest News

Advertisement