Friday, November 06, 2020
‘Tesla Tequila’ arrives two years after Elon Musk prank, sold out within hours

The company priced each bottle at a whopping $250 and restricted sale to just two bottles per buyer. But within a few hours of its launch, the Tesla website said the bottles were out of stock.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 6, 2020 3:43:00 pm
tesla tequila, elon musk tequila, elon musk tequila jokes, Teslaquila, Teslaquila reality, tesla odd products, elon musk news, viral news, indian expressThe product sold quickly despite his high price.

It may have started as an April Fools joke in 2018, but Tesla has announced the launch of its own brand of tequila. The firm also saw its latest offering quickly sell out on its website after the announcement.

The exclusive limited-edition bottle was unveiled on the Tesla shop website. The bottle is lightning bolt-shaped and is  mounted on a metallic stand that bears the brand’s logo.

The company priced each bottle at a whopping $250 and restricted its sale to just two bottles per buyer. However, within a few hours of its launch, the company’s website said it was sold out.

The website showed that the product is already out of stock, suggesting many have already placed their advance order.

In 2018, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had tweeted that Tesla was filing for bankruptcy, and shared a photo of himself “found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by ‘Teslaquilla’ bottles”.

He later shared a ‘visual approximation’ of the bottles after people asked him to start selling ‘Teslaquilla’. Musk later said his company had taken up the matter seriously and even submitted a ‘Teslaquila’ trademark application.

Tesla has a history of selling products that are completely unconnected with its and consumer and industrial products. In the past, the firm has sold hats, flamethrowers and even limited-edition shorts.

Musk even acknowledged his old tweet about selling tequila with a reply that had just a hug emoji.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the company’s latest offering:

After the company said it had run out of stock, many have asked Tesla to sell another batch of its latest alcoholic offering.

