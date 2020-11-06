‘Tesla Tequila’ arrives two years after Elon Musk prank, sold out within hours

The product sold quickly despite his high price.

It may have started as an April Fools joke in 2018, but Tesla has announced the launch of its own brand of tequila. The firm also saw its latest offering quickly sell out on its website after the announcement.

The exclusive limited-edition bottle was unveiled on the Tesla shop website. The bottle is lightning bolt-shaped and is mounted on a metallic stand that bears the brand’s logo.

The company priced each bottle at a whopping $250 and restricted its sale to just two bottles per buyer. However, within a few hours of its launch, the company’s website said it was sold out.

The website showed that the product is already out of stock, suggesting many have already placed their advance order.

In 2018, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had tweeted that Tesla was filing for bankruptcy, and shared a photo of himself “found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by ‘Teslaquilla’ bottles”.

He later shared a ‘visual approximation’ of the bottles after people asked him to start selling ‘Teslaquilla’. Musk later said his company had taken up the matter seriously and even submitted a ‘Teslaquila’ trademark application.

Tesla has a history of selling products that are completely unconnected with its and consumer and industrial products. In the past, the firm has sold hats, flamethrowers and even limited-edition shorts.

Musk even acknowledged his old tweet about selling tequila with a reply that had just a hug emoji.

🤗 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2020

Here’s how netizens reacted to the company’s latest offering:

Can’t believe you released this pic.twitter.com/ofRKDZj1wX — John TOSV (@tosvjohn) November 6, 2020

What a perfect timing to release Teslaquilla right after the FSD beta release, the tagline for Teslaquilla should be: “you drink, car drives” haha 🥃😉 pic.twitter.com/HevjTqoJFp — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) November 6, 2020

Thanks for the early heads up I got two bottles.. Now the question is do I drink it or keep it unopened.. — Patrick Price (@pat38585) November 6, 2020

Elon, restock Tesla Tequila! Also should be available around the world! please please please pic.twitter.com/nn1ANJXhaT — ⚡️特拉风🦔T☰SLA mania⚡️ (@Tesla__Mania) November 6, 2020

So it took 949 day to complete this joke. That is called tenacity. Don’t mess with Elon Musk, just don’t https://t.co/r9jzl00SfR — ⚡️特拉风🦔T☰SLA mania⚡️ (@Tesla__Mania) November 6, 2020

After the company said it had run out of stock, many have asked Tesla to sell another batch of its latest alcoholic offering.

