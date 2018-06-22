Follow Us:
Friday, June 22, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

These two women pilots from Pakistan fly the rough route of Gilgit; Twitterati hail women empowerment

Pakistan International Airlines(PIA) took to Twitter to praise the two lady pilots, who fly the tough route of Gilgit Baltistan. Many people including those who had flown with the pilots also complimented them.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 22, 2018 7:37:33 pm
women Pakistani pilots, Pakistani pilots twitter, women pilot twitter buzz, Pakistani pilots, women pilots, indian express, indian express news While many called the two pilots inspiring, others who had flown with them complimented their flying. (Source: Official_PIA/Twitter)
Related News

While India is celebrating the return of the all-women crew of INSV Tarini, its western neighbour Pakistan is hailing two women pilots who fly the tough and challenging route of Gilgit. Taking to social media, the official Twitter account of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) tweeted a picture of the pilots and wrote, “The flight to Gilgit is very challenging and requires a lot of precision and technique. Our dynamic duo, Captain Maryam Masood and First Officer Shumaila Mazhar make it look so easy as they fly through the mountains celebrating the beauty of our northern areas! Way to go!! #PIA.”

ALSO READ | All-women crew of INSV Tarini returns; welcomed with heaps of praise on Twitter

In no time, the tweet garnered quite some attention, with many calling the two pilots inspiring. Some even shared personal stories about how these women inspire others too. “My daughter of 8, wants to become a pilot too. Long way to go but she will definitely make it one day. What a proud moment for the captain, first officer and their parents,” was one of the many comments on the post.

Many people, including those travellers who had flown with the pilots, also took the opportunity to share their experiences. Here are some of the reactions the tweet garnered:

Do you also know women who have excelled in their field? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now