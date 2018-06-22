These two women pilots from Pakistan fly the rough route of Gilgit; Twitterati hail women empowerment

While many called the two pilots inspiring, others who had flown with them complimented their flying. (Source: Official_PIA/Twitter) While many called the two pilots inspiring, others who had flown with them complimented their flying. (Source: Official_PIA/Twitter)

While India is celebrating the return of the all-women crew of INSV Tarini, its western neighbour Pakistan is hailing two women pilots who fly the tough and challenging route of Gilgit. Taking to social media, the official Twitter account of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) tweeted a picture of the pilots and wrote, “The flight to Gilgit is very challenging and requires a lot of precision and technique. Our dynamic duo, Captain Maryam Masood and First Officer Shumaila Mazhar make it look so easy as they fly through the mountains celebrating the beauty of our northern areas! Way to go!! #PIA.”

In no time, the tweet garnered quite some attention, with many calling the two pilots inspiring. Some even shared personal stories about how these women inspire others too. “My daughter of 8, wants to become a pilot too. Long way to go but she will definitely make it one day. What a proud moment for the captain, first officer and their parents,” was one of the many comments on the post.

The flight to Gilgit is very challenging and requires a lot of precision and technique. Our dynamic duo, Captain Maryam Masood and First Officer Shumaila Mazhar make it look so easy as they fly through the mountains celebrating the beauty of our northern areas! Way to go!! #PIA pic.twitter.com/UOQC8VbRUZ — PIA (@Official_PIA) June 21, 2018

Many people, including those travellers who had flown with the pilots, also took the opportunity to share their experiences. Here are some of the reactions the tweet garnered:

My daughter of 8, wants to become a pilot too. Long way to go but she will definitely make it one day.

What a proud moment for the captain, first officer and their parents.#PIA — Asif Pasha (@Asif_Pasha_) June 21, 2018

This is wonderful! Great to see talented young women playing a bigger role in the organisation. — Usman Ghani (@whousmanghani) June 21, 2018

I’ve travelled with mariyam masood from gilgit to Islamabad. It was cloudy throughout but what a smooth flight it was!!! 👍 hats off to you you girl 🌹👏👏 — Momina Waheed (@mominawaheedpti) June 21, 2018

More power to them 👍🏻 — Moments & memories (@momentmemori) June 21, 2018

Wow. Good job. Great to know that. Role of women is essential for a nation’s development. — QA (@Qamar_110) June 21, 2018

I know shumaila and shes excellent , teaching alot of other pilots !! — Trooopa🦋 (@RoseyTrooops) June 21, 2018

Do you also know women who have excelled in their field? Tell us in the comments section below.

