Viral Video: Italian women play tennis across rooftops amid lockdown

In the 22-second clip, which has now gone viral on social media, the two continue to play the game while adhering to social distance. In the 22-second clip, which has now gone viral on social media, the two continue to play the game while adhering to social distance.

With sporting activities across the world coming to a stop due to the coronavirus lockdown, two Italian women have found an innovative way to train and hone their racket skills. A video, which was shared by the ATP Tour website, shows the two women playing tennis from their rooftops in Liguria, Italy.

In the 22-second clip, which has now gone viral on social media, the two young women can be seen exchanging shots in a continuous rally — all while maintaining social distance. “Just incredible to see,” tweeted the website while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 8 million views and prompted many comments. While many lauded the creative idea to fight boredom, others found the practice unsafe.

“Although, this is an amazing video but it could lead to more people emulating something like this. Not sure if this is safe either, Because virus spreads through surface as well am sure tennis balls are not virus proof(if either player is unknowingly infected could be a problem),” wrote a user while commenting on the clip.

What an awesome tennis game!!! 👍 — Melissa Nix 🇺🇸 🍄 (@MelissaNix56) April 18, 2020

This is literally the one sport that you could keep playing despite social distancing — Josh (@JoshuaJHor) April 18, 2020

There’s a solid chance I’d get too competitive and end up over the railings reaching for a drop shot — Danny Boy (@Care2much18) April 18, 2020

Well, after all Liguria is @fabiofogna land, so tennis is like home there 😉 — Andrea Bazzi (@andrebazzi) April 18, 2020

Total next level stuff 💪🏽🎾🙌🏽 — AJ (@ayejah86) April 18, 2020

Be careful when rushing to the net… — Canadian Ron Burgundy (@Habs_Burgundy) April 18, 2020

Although, this is amazing video but it could lead to more people emulating something like this. Not sure if this is safe either, Because virus spreads through surface as well am sure tennis balls are not virus proof(if either player is unknowingly infected could be a problem) — Bhavesh Dodia (@Bhavesh_Dodia) April 18, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd