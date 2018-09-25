Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Woman contestant professed love for another woman in 'Bachelor: Vietnam' and people are emotional

Woman contestant professed love for another woman in ‘Bachelor: Vietnam’ and people are emotional

Although openness about gay and lesbian relationships has become common in the country, for the global dating show based on straight relationships only, it was seen as a welcoming and significant moment.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 25, 2018 6:06:26 pm
The Bachelor Vietnam, vietnam bachelor women contestants love, bachelor vietnam gay relationship, bachelor women contestant rose, bachelor rose ceremony viral video, indian express viral news Minh Thu stole the show when she professed her love for Truc Nhu instead of the man she had been publicly courting on live television.
A plot twist in the latest episode of the Vietnamese version of dating reality TV show, The Bachelor, has become the talking point on social media. In a first, a contestant competing for the heart of bachelor Nguyen Quoc Trung shocked viewers when she confessed her love for another female contestant. Being dubbed as the “most dramatic rose ceremony ever”, the clip has been breaking the internet, where contestant Minh Thu stole the show when she professed her love for Truc Nhu instead of the man she had been publicly courting on live television.

“I went into this competition to find love—and I’ve found that love for myself, but it isn’t with you,” a teary-eyed Minh confessed to Nguyen as she was being eliminated from the show, not receiving a rose from him. “It’s with someone else.” She then headed to the back of the room, where Truc was standing and asked, “Come home with me. Yeah?”

The two women agreed to leave the show together.

Watch the video here:

“No two contestants on the show, which debuted in the United States in 2002 and later expanded overseas, have ever walked out of its elimination ceremony together,” The New York Times reported.

Although openness about gay and lesbian relationships has become common in the country, for the global dating show based on straight relationships only, it was seen as a welcoming and significant moment. Many on Twitter celebrated the moment and wanted to see how their love story panned out.

However, according to Next Shark, Truc came back to the show after the leading man had a “heart-to-heart” talk with her post the exit. “After talking to Trung, I’ve changed my mind to accept this rose and continue this journey,” the site quotes her as saying.

