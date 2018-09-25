Woman contestant professed love for another woman in ‘Bachelor: Vietnam’ and people are emotional

Minh Thu stole the show when she professed her love for Truc Nhu instead of the man she had been publicly courting on live television. Minh Thu stole the show when she professed her love for Truc Nhu instead of the man she had been publicly courting on live television.

A plot twist in the latest episode of the Vietnamese version of dating reality TV show, The Bachelor, has become the talking point on social media. In a first, a contestant competing for the heart of bachelor Nguyen Quoc Trung shocked viewers when she confessed her love for another female contestant. Being dubbed as the “most dramatic rose ceremony ever”, the clip has been breaking the internet, where contestant Minh Thu stole the show when she professed her love for Truc Nhu instead of the man she had been publicly courting on live television.

“I went into this competition to find love—and I’ve found that love for myself, but it isn’t with you,” a teary-eyed Minh confessed to Nguyen as she was being eliminated from the show, not receiving a rose from him. “It’s with someone else.” She then headed to the back of the room, where Truc was standing and asked, “Come home with me. Yeah?”

The two women agreed to leave the show together.

Watch the video here:

“No two contestants on the show, which debuted in the United States in 2002 and later expanded overseas, have ever walked out of its elimination ceremony together,” The New York Times reported.

Although openness about gay and lesbian relationships has become common in the country, for the global dating show based on straight relationships only, it was seen as a welcoming and significant moment. Many on Twitter celebrated the moment and wanted to see how their love story panned out.

This is my seventh time watching this clip and I still love it. https://t.co/2veHj3Lspq — gabrielle noel (@gabalexa) September 25, 2018

Ive watched the Bachelor Vietnam clip dozens of times but where can I get full dubbed eps so I see these two women fall in love??? pic.twitter.com/RU39wxJvGt — Amy Lam 🏋🏻‍♀️ (@amyadoyzie) September 24, 2018

it iSnt easy to confess on national tv but this woman is brave enough to tell her true feelings…HB XHSSVUSS https://t.co/JFBVcJvyp5 — shen♡ (@keyffindor) September 25, 2018

In 16 years of The Bachelor/Bachelorette globally putting straight love on a pedestal, this is my favorite moment. #pride #loveislovehttps://t.co/F6D3Us3CPD — Annagray Campbell (@annagray_c) September 24, 2018

when she hugged her and laid her head on her chest, I cried https://t.co/EKJCgZSalC — Berv (@62six__) September 25, 2018

wow the American version pales in comparison to The Bachelor Vietnam, very romantic and passionate, I wonder if the guy asked her to stay because he loves the idea of women fawning over him or if he genuinely cared about her https://t.co/P6uZv2nqIs — Jennifer Elliott (@jen6401) September 24, 2018

Normally wouldn’t post about game shows but this was a genuinely touching moment. https://t.co/1yZAMfgzOJ — KD Gardner (@KD_Ghostwriter) September 25, 2018

girl this is why we need to bring bisexual people on us bachelor to have finally some seasons where there might be same sex relationships https://t.co/TPt0DzfWGl — “Jamie” (@JayJayIsNotOkay) September 25, 2018

the bachelor vietnam had one season and it already has a lesbian couple running off together the og bachelor could never — coleni | fic dementor 💩 (@embettah) September 24, 2018

YALL the Bachelor Vietnam really breaking boundaries 😭 some powerful af ladies on there!!! also bringing some LGBT representation to Vietnamese television im CRYIN — kombo🌹 (@yumetokii) September 25, 2018

I feel like the men in this were low key shaming her, and in the end this is why her decision changed. It’s actually kind of gross watching the dudes react to what was a beautiful moment for those women. https://t.co/aMZsfycLoY — Shark with a freaking lazer beam (@aguamentius) September 25, 2018

I just seen the cutest shit, the bachelor Vietnam where instead of falling in love w the bachelor she fell in love w another contestant 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hBqcUYeIIY — tasi | Namjoon our President (@ykwtfgobts) September 23, 2018

However, according to Next Shark, Truc came back to the show after the leading man had a “heart-to-heart” talk with her post the exit. “After talking to Trung, I’ve changed my mind to accept this rose and continue this journey,” the site quotes her as saying.

