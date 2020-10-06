‘Two targets with one arrow’: Cruise captain’s savage response to sexist troll goes viral

"Did not expect that," tweeted a user while sharing the clip, which has now been viewed over four million times.

A woman cruise captain is being praised online for her excellent and witty response to a sexist troll. Kate McCue, a captain for Celebrity Cruises, went viral after she posted a video on TikTok where she is seen responding to a text sent to her that read, “How can you be a captain? Your only a woman.”

In the 47-second clip, McCue, dressed in her uniform, says, “Normally as I am scrolling through comments and see something like this, I totally ignore it and move on with my life. But I think it’s about high time that I address this.”

She then also goes on to highlight the troll’s grammatical gaffe. “Because it’s 2020 and in this day and age I’m shocked that someone still doesn’t know the difference between ‘you’re’ and ‘your’,” she says.

BRILLIANT. Did not expect that… 🏆👑❤️ pic.twitter.com/cx4dJBNmTY — Jay Arnold 🎬 (@jadedcreative) October 4, 2020

“Did not expect that,” tweeted a user while sharing the clip, which has now been viewed over four million times.

This tweet is so wholesome.

They must feel so special and appreciated, that’s awesome — Ryan Rodgers (@RyanRodgersYo) October 5, 2020

This is the best: handling ignorance with not only confident class but a well-placed grammar lesson to boot. She totally deserves the Captain’s chair 💯 — WearAMaskBlackLivesMatterDontBeADick (@heyitsgordo) October 5, 2020

I literally was hoping she was going to go after the grammar and boom 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/sXPCGNoliO — Diane King Hall (@DianeKingHall) October 5, 2020

Much respect to this classy captain. pic.twitter.com/vzEC98KMRk — William Doheny (@WDoheny76) October 5, 2020

I think it’s kinda both. — mekashikitamikaariki (@mekashikitamika) October 5, 2020

