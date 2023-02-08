‘Reminds of The Blue Brothers’: Two suspects crash into Canada mall with stolen Audi A4

What seemed like an attempt to recreate scenes from Hollywood movies, two suspects crashed into a mall in Canada with a stolen car and drove through the corridors. As the clip from Vaughan Mills went viral on social media, netizens drew parallels with the car chase scenes in the movie ‘The Blue Brothers’.

The clip shared by York Regional Police on Twitter shows the speeding car breaking into the mall and swiftly moving through the corridors of the empty mall. The suspect is seen manoeuvring the car through the turns inside the mall and exiting through another glass entrance. The clip also shows the halted damaged car at the end.

We’re going to call a flag on this one. Early this morning a 2011 Black Audi A4 with Quebec licence plate X10 SNP smashed through Vaughan Mills. Two suspects committed a break and enter and fled. If you have any information on this vehicle or the suspects, please call police. pic.twitter.com/m358aeD3G3 — York Regional Police (@YRP) February 1, 2023

CNN’s Instagram post said there were no injuries but the two suspects stole a number of items. The car was identified as a 2011 black Audi A4 with Quebec licence plate. The police said the incident happened on February 1.

“We’re going to call a flag on this one. Early this morning a 2011 Black Audi A4 with Quebec licence plate…smashed through Vaughan Mills. Two suspects committed a break and enter and fled. If you have any information on this vehicle or the suspects, please call police,” York Regional Police tweeted. In another tweet, the police force said the stolen vehicle used in the incident was located.

Meanwhile, several users poked fun at the surveillance footage. A user commented, “That was probably so fun.” Another user wrote, “Came here to ask if this reminds anyone of Blues Brothers….and the answer is an emphatic yes. This reminds EVERYBODY of the Blues Brothers.” A third user wrote, “Look for two guys, in black suits, black hats, and wearing black sunglasses.”