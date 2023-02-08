scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Advertisement

‘Reminds of The Blue Brothers’: Two suspects crash into Canada mall with stolen Audi A4

The clip shared by York Regional Police on Twitter shows the speeding car breaking into the mall and swiftly moving through the corridors of the empty mall.

Car moves through mall corridorsSeveral users poked fun at the surveillance footage.

What seemed like an attempt to recreate scenes from Hollywood movies, two suspects crashed into a mall in Canada with a stolen car and drove through the corridors. As the clip from Vaughan Mills went viral on social media, netizens drew parallels with the car chase scenes in the movie ‘The Blue Brothers’.

The clip shared by York Regional Police on Twitter shows the speeding car breaking into the mall and swiftly moving through the corridors of the empty mall. The suspect is seen manoeuvring the car through the turns inside the mall and exiting through another glass entrance. The clip also shows the halted damaged car at the end.

ALSO READ |Thief snatches phone from moving train as he hangs from a railway bridge, watch blink-and-you-miss robbery

CNN’s Instagram post said there were no injuries but the two suspects stole a number of items. The car was identified as a 2011 black Audi A4 with Quebec licence plate. The police said the incident happened on February 1.

“We’re going to call a flag on this one. Early this morning a 2011 Black Audi A4 with Quebec licence plate…smashed through Vaughan Mills. Two suspects committed a break and enter and fled. If you have any information on this vehicle or the suspects, please call police,” York Regional Police tweeted. In another tweet, the police force said the stolen vehicle used in the incident was located.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains

Meanwhile, several users poked fun at the surveillance footage. A user commented, “That was probably so fun.” Another user wrote, “Came here to ask if this reminds anyone of Blues Brothers….and the answer is an emphatic yes. This reminds EVERYBODY of the Blues Brothers.” A third user wrote, “Look for two guys, in black suits, black hats, and wearing black sunglasses.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-02-2023 at 15:49 IST
Next Story

I feel Farzi is the best digital debut, says Shahid Kapoor

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close