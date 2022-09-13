scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Two strangers come together to pay musical tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at London Bridge station. Watch

Anna Lapwood, director of music at Pembroke College, and a security guard named Marcela paid a musical tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II at the London Bridge station.

Strangers, musical tribute, Queen Elizabeth II, London Bridge station, Anna Lapwood, Pembroke College, Cambridge, security guard, Marcela, viral, trending, Indian ExpressAnna Lapwood, director of music at Pembroke College in Cambridge, and a security guard named Marcela paid a musical tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II.

Two strangers came together to pay a heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8, at the London Bridge station with an impromptu performance of a musical piece. A video of their performance is going viral and netizens are loving it.

Also Read |‘America’s Favourite Tea’: Lipton teabag claimed to be used by Queen Elizabeth II listed on ebay for $12,000

Anna Lapwood, director of music at Pembroke College in Cambridge, posted the video on her Twitter handle on September 11 and it has received four million views so far. Lapwood got down at the London Bridge station to play a couple of pieces in the memory of the late Queen. Then a security guard named Marcella asked her if she could play Lascia ch’io pianga. Turned out that Marcella was trained as a singer and the duo’s soulful rendition is winning hearts.

In another video, Lapwood added that they got the audience and applause they deserved by the end of the performance. The duo ended up doing a whole load of duets and it was pure joy, she wrote.

Their performance was loved by netizens who wished the security guard could pursue singing as a profession as she has a beautiful voice.

“The way she drops an incredible performance like that then casually checks her phone afterwards is hilarious, did I hear her say she has 10 more minutes?” commented a Twitter user. “Right? And to sing like that without warming up. Incredible!” said another. “A huge shame we can’t see her face as she sings so beautifully,” wrote a third.

“Hope someone sees this who could help her with a singing career, she is incredible. She should be doing that as her profession, beautiful voice,” another person posted. “Incredibly moved by this. Lots of ppl have talents and don’t get the opportunities to be recognised, yet they nurture them alongside families and work. Thank you for sharing this beautiful singer,” said a fifth.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soonPremium
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court saidPremium
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

Anna Lapwood is an organist, conductor, and broadcaster. She has more than 41,000 followers on Twitter.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 10:35:47 am
Next Story

Greater Noida: Nine of 16 women staff who fainted after inhaling mosquito repellent fumes discharged from hospital

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

Premium
J&K sub-inspector recruitment scam: CBI searches at 33 locations

J&K sub-inspector recruitment scam: CBI searches at 33 locations

Mukul Rohatgi likely to be Attorney General for India again

Mukul Rohatgi likely to be Attorney General for India again

States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon

States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon

Premium
How US Open champ Carlos Alcaraz turns defence into offence

How US Open champ Carlos Alcaraz turns defence into offence

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

Premium
'People of Himachal wise enough to sift through Cong's hollow promises'
Jairam Thakur interview

'People of Himachal wise enough to sift through Cong's hollow promises'

Kolkata: Despite cops’ no, BJP says its march to Nabanna is on

Kolkata: Despite cops’ no, BJP says its march to Nabanna is on

Goddess gowns, Old Hollywood glam and pink rule carpet
Emmy Awards

Goddess gowns, Old Hollywood glam and pink rule carpet

Air India fleet to rise by 25%, premium economy on cards

Air India fleet to rise by 25%, premium economy on cards

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement