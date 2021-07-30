scorecardresearch
Friday, July 30, 2021
Caught on camera: Two-storey house falls collapses into sea

The now-viral video was captured from Mar Del Tuyu, Buenos Aires on July 28 and shows the housing collapse into the sea.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 30, 2021 9:53:52 pm
Two-storey house falls off cliff in Argentina, house falls into sea, Two-storey house falls off cliff in Argentina viral video, Trending news, Viral news, Indian Express newsAccording to local reports, no injuries were reported as owners of the property were not inside when the incident took place.

A terrifying moment caught on camera showed a house in Argentina collapsing into the sea after its foundations were left weakened by rising sea levels. The now-viral video was captured from Mar Del Tuyu, Buenos Aires on July 28.

The video starts with waves violently crashing into the foundation of the two-storey property before its foundation gives away.

Watch the video here:

According to local reports, no injuries were reported as owners of the property were not inside when the incident took place.

