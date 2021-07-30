Caught on camera: Two-storey house falls collapses into sea

According to local reports, no injuries were reported as owners of the property were not inside when the incident took place.

A terrifying moment caught on camera showed a house in Argentina collapsing into the sea after its foundations were left weakened by rising sea levels. The now-viral video was captured from Mar Del Tuyu, Buenos Aires on July 28.

The video starts with waves violently crashing into the foundation of the two-storey property before its foundation gives away.

After teetering on the edge for some time, a house in Buenos Aires, Argentina, has finally collapsed into the sea. Watch more videos from Sky News: https://t.co/3ZESAqWhX3 pic.twitter.com/8cZE8LKe8S — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 30, 2021

