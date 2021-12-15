Penguins delight residents at British care home with Christmas visit

While reindeers maybe traditionally associated with Christmas, two penguins delighted all when they visited a local care home for seniors in the UK to ring in the holiday season. Photos of the visit are now melting hearts online.

Waddling around the lobby of OSJCT’s Spencer Court in Oxfordshire — Charlie (24) and Pringle (9) — interacted with the residents. They received fish treats, belly rubs, and got to sit on the laps of elderly residents of the facility. In dozens of images shared by the nursing home, residents were seen beaming with joy as the famous duo from local Heythrop Zoo turned up to spread smiles.

The little Humboldt penguins are no strangers to care homes, and regularly visit them across England as a form of therapy for aging residents. However, this visit was extra special as activities and visits from families and loved ones have been heavily curtailed since last Christmas due to Covid-19.

“What better way to do that than by welcoming these wonderful penguins right in to our care home. They are amazing creatures, and we are all enjoying learning more about them together,” Dorte Chandler, Home Manager of the facility, said in a statement.

The two penguins who come from a breeding colony of 20 Humboldt penguins at the zoo have been melting hearts of many senior residents and people on the internet over the past few years. The visit to the care home is part of the zoo’s programme of animal enrichment activity, providing mental and physical stimulus for the penguins.

“These penguins are not only comfortable and familiar with travelling, but we believe they show positive behaviour signs when interacting with different people,” a zoo spokesperson was quoted in the statement. “Although they spend the majority of their time in the company of their own species, allowing them to exhibit normal behaviours including regular breeding and access to their swimming pool all day long, they are used to and therefore not stressed by the presence of human beings.”

The zoo, which urges local to adopt animals, believes that such interaction with “unusual and undomesticated species” raise community awareness that indirectly aids conservation.

Along with families of the residents, people on social media too were delighted to the penguins interacting with them and expressed their desire to experience it one day.