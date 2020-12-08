After England, new ‘monoliths’ reported in Netherlands and Colombia

The monolith in Netherlands (L) resembled others in US and Europe, one seen in Colombia was golden in colour. (Source: @marijn_2004, @andven19/Twitter)

After the United States, Romania and Britain, a monolith has been spotted in Netherlands and another in Colombia.

A group of hikers were left intrigued after they spotted a metallic column in a nature reserve in a village in Oudehorne, Friesland, RTL Nieuws reported. The steel pillar was spotted on Sunday next to a small pool of water, surrounded by trees.

The Dutch organisation for the management of forests and national reserves, Staatsbosbeheer, told NU.nl that they have no idea where the column came from but said it will be examined.

Another mysterious metal monolith is found: The Netherlands #monolith #monolithmystery pic.twitter.com/qIey4odrWv — Marijn van den Berg (@marijn_2004) December 6, 2020

Omrop Fryslân speculated it could be a stunt for the New Year’s Eve. Its a local tradition in the north Netherlands to draw attention to a village or association.

“It was a big shiny metal thing,” Thijs de Jong told the broadcaster. “I walked up to it, but there was nothing to be seen around the monolith. It was just as if it was placed from above. It certainly took two or more people to place it there.”

Like the other monoliths, this one also vanished a day after it was spotted. Leeuwarder Courant reported that the structure vanished after attracting groups of people to Oudehorne. That meant tourists who arrived on Monday left disappointed.

The owner of the property, who wanted to remain anonymous, told the local newspaper that he wasn’t happy with the publicity.

Meanwhile, another metallic structure was found in South America, but this time it was golden in colour. Photos and videos on social media showed a gold-coloured monolith in the municipality of Chía, a few kilometers from Colombian capital Bogotá.

Lo del monolito va a terminar siendo tremenda campaña de expectativa. Brillante en caso que sí. El que dicen que apareció en Chía se ve muy distinto. Mmm. La última vez que pensé que algo era una campaña y terminó siendo real fue la Epa Colombia 😅#MonolitoenColombia pic.twitter.com/Te3MuUHnKP — Andrés Venegas Loaiza (@andven19) December 5, 2020

The monolith was found in a field. El Tiempo reported that preliminary information showed it was found by some workers over the weekend in the early hours. No one has claimed credit for putting up the structure.

Observemos el #MonolitoenColombia, antes que lo grafiteen o se llene de conspiranoicos… pic.twitter.com/MNDQ0Wo6m9 — james guapacho (@guapacho) December 5, 2020

The metallic objects have been termed monoliths due to their similarity to the structures that appear in Stanley Kubrick’s film 2001: A Space Odyssey. In the film, the appearance of the monoliths precede crucial stages in the evolution of mankind.

While no one has claimed this mysterious structures, a New Mexico-based artist group named ‘The Most Famous Artist’, claimed to be behind the ‘artwork’. They also announced that they are now selling the metallic columns on their website, but are pricing each of the columns at a whopping $45,000.

“I am not able to say much because of legalities of the original installation. I can say we are well known for stunts of this nature and at this time we are offering authentic art objects through monoliths-as-a-service,” Matty Mo, the founder of the group, told Mashable.

Earlier this week, a monolith had appeared outside a shop in Pittsburgh. However, the owner of the Pittsburgh candy store revealed he commissioned the 10-foot tall structure to capitalise on the recent interest in the structures. Similar ones were reported outside many businesses in the US.

