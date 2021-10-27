Watch: Two ostriches spotted running on Lahore’s Canal Road

Moments after two ostriches were spotted running on the Canal Road in Lahore, one of the flightless birds died after a man attempted to catch it from its neck, Pakistani news channel ARY News reported.

A video of the runaway bird running alongside the vehicles on the road was widely circulated on social media, triggering angry reactions among netizens. According to the news report, the birds ran along the road matching the speed of the vehicles as many took pictures and videos of them.

According to Daily Pakistan, many chased the birds and tried to capture them in order to prevent them from being killed. However, in the process, when one of the two birds was caught, many tried to hold it down but it died due to strangulation after a man tightly held it from its neck, constricting the bird’s windpipe and choking it to death.

The bird was later removed from the road and an investigation has been started. The two ostriches had fled from a place on the outskirts of Lahore and had managed to reach the Muslim Town, the report added.