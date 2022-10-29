Watch: Two men pose as staff fired after Elon Musk takeover in prank outside Twitter HQ

After Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over Twitter following the $44 billion deal, the Internet went into a frenzy about employees being fired and memes poured in.

However, it was two youngsters who hogged the limelight after pulling off a hilarious prank outside the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco.

Holding cardboard boxes and acting like Twitter employees, the duo stepped out of the office seemingly pensive and spoke about being fired. Curious reporters interviewed them and without fumbling, they talked about free speech and Michelle Obama.

In a video shared on Twitter, the duo was seen answering questions from reporters. They were quoted as saying by The Verge, “It makes me worry about the future of our democracy… the future of celebrity conservatorship. I mean, when Britney [Spears] happened…”

“I even own a Tesla, man. I’m a big fan of clean energy, climate change, even free speech too,” he added.

However, their stunt turned out to be bluff after The Verge reported that their employee information does not exist on Twitter’s Slack or email system or on LinkedIn.

Musk, who is known for his whacky tweets, took it in his stride and tweeted their photographs with the caption, “Ligma Johnson had it coming”.

Ligma Johnson had it coming 🍆 💦 pic.twitter.com/CgjrOV5eM2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

The turn of events cracked jokes on Twitter with funny reactions pouring in the comments section. A user commented, “A legend was born this day.” Another user wrote, “New Spriit Halloween costumes just dropped.” A third user commented, “they were such bad employees they didn’t even have a desk or get paid.”

Rehire them or im deleting twitterhttps://t.co/GWGAix1byD — Manny (@514_sid) October 28, 2022

New Spriit Halloween costumes just dropped @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/oiAtOsbxp1 — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) October 28, 2022