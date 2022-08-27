scorecardresearch
Two large kangaroos engage in ‘boxing match’, one crashes onto fence. Watch video

A video featuring their boxing match on a nature reserve in Australia has been doing the rounds on social media.

kangaroos fighting, kangaroos boxing match, kangaroos video, kangaroos fighting video, indian expressThe video shared by Now This on Twitter shows them fighting intensely

Videos of kangaroos often gain traction on social media. Whether it be them hopping on grassland or doing something mischievous in ‘human territory’, internet users love to watch kangaroos. This time, it was not something adorable but an intense fight between two kangaroos in Australia’s Canberra that caught the attention of netizens.

A video featuring their boxing match on a nature reserve in Australia has been doing the rounds on social media. The video shared by Now This on Twitter shows them fighting intensely. They are seen exchanging blows. As they move forward, one of them loses control, lands on the fence and crashes onto the other side.

ALSO READ |Videos of kangaroos wandering in West Bengal stun netizens

As per Now This’s tweet, the kangaroo that fell down was unharmed and was later spotted hopping along a nearby road. “Two large kangaroos got in a boxing match on a nature reserve in Australia — and just wait till you see how it ended. The kangaroo that caught the wrong end of the fence was ultimately unharmed and was seen hopping along a nearby road shortly after,” read the caption of the clip.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared two days ago, the video has garnered more than 55,000 views on Twitter. The video triggered laughter online and some users poked fun at the animals’ fight. A user commented, “Boxing? 😂😎 More like wrestling. 🤷‍♀️ I don’t watch boxing & even I know the ref would have separated them in the ring.” Another user wrote, “Out of the ring.”

