Man returns home to find a broken kitchen ceiling, and two huge pythons that caused it

The two snakes roughly weight over 40kgs together and brought down the ceiling probably while fighting. (Brisbane North Snake Catchers/ Facebook)

An Australian man got the shock of his life when he returned home to discover that his kitchen ceiling had collapsed thanks to two “very large” snakes!

When David Tait entered his home in Laceys Creek in Queensland state on Monday, he said he found a large chunk of his ceiling lying on the kitchen table. He said he soon discovered the two ‘vandals’ behind it: two non-venomous carpet pythons that were around 8-feet-long, and with an estimated combined weight of 45 kg.

After crashing through the roof, both pythons reportedly wandered around the house. While one had slithered into the bedroom of the old country home, another was located next to the front door.

“I knew we hadn’t had rain, so I looked around to find what had caused it,” Tait told Nine Network television and eventually spotted the reptiles.

Tait told The Courier-Mail that he had previously seen snakes basking in the sun on his roof, and called for help.

“I certainly didn’t want to handle them,” he said.

Tait alerted local animal rescue officials to remove the reptiles from his home. Snake catcher Steven Brown, who answered the call, said the roof might not have been able to bear the weight of the two “biggest and fattest” pythons he’d ever seen.

“I would assume that it was two males fighting over a female that was nearby in the roof,” Brown told Today.

The two pythons were later released into the wild.

“We are just coming into our snake season as today is the start of the breeding season and snakes will only get more active as the temperatures rise into our summer period,” Brown told the BBC. He advised people to remain still if they spotted a snake and let the animal move away as all the reptiles want to do is “escape any threat of danger”.

