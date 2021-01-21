Watch: Penguins stop for a ‘chat’ before going for a swim

scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 21, 2021
Viewed over 6 million times, the video was widely circulated on social media and prompted hilarious reactions among netizens. Some even tried to guess what the two colonies may have said to one another.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 21, 2021 12:47:31 pm
rockhopper penguins, rockhopper penguins viral video, penguins video, penguins trending, penguins stopping to chat, Falkland Islands, indian express, indian express newsThe two confused penguins towards the end of the clip left netizens amused.

Time and again, adorable videos of penguins have amused netizens. And the latest one doing rounds on social media is probably one of the best so far. The 26-second clip features two colonies of penguins briefly stopping for a “chat” while on their way to and from the sea.

According to a DailyMail report, Andrea Barlow, the director of the Falkland Islands Museum and National Trust filmed the Rockhopper penguins at the Falkland Islands.

In a tweet, Barlow shared the video along with a caption that read, “The rockhoppers on the left are heading out to sea, the ones on the right are heading back to the rookery having been out at sea. I love the conflab they have when they meet… and the confused penguin at the end!!” Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

Viewed over 6 million times, the video was widely circulated on social media and prompted hilarious reactions among netizens. Some even tried to guess what the two groups may have said to one another.

Here, take a look at some of the many reactions to the viral clip.

