Two gay penguins rear an egg together and people can’t stop gushing over them

The two gentoo penguins Sphen and Magic, who have built their nest bigger than the other couples. (Source: Sea Life Sydney Aquarium/YouTube

Two male penguins have created quite a buzz on social media after they ‘proposed’ to each other in Sydney aquarium, The Guardian reported. The two have been given an egg, which they are going to foster together.

The two gentoo penguins Sphen and Magic, who have built their nest bigger than the other couples, have often been praised by the staff as model parents. The two take turns incubating the egg. According to the news website, the two flightless birds became ‘inseparable’ earlier this year and as the breeding season neared, the staff noticed that the two had started collecting pebbles to build a nest.

Watch the video here:

The two were given a dummy egg to look after and once the staff noticed that they were doing a good job, the couple was given a real egg to foster. “They were absolute naturals and displayed great excitement caring for their egg,” the staff told the news website.

Once the news was out, people were quite delighted with it. Many took to social media to express their happiness. The two penguins have become quite a sensation. Here are some of the reactions trending on Twitter.

omg gay penguin couples yes please — sophia 🌱 (@bravxpunk) October 14, 2018

I don’t feel like the gay penguins story is getting the attention it deserves. #groundbreaking — Rose Rosè (@trophy_lady) October 14, 2018

there was a cute article about gay penguins taking care of eggs at zoos and idk its just a cute silly au bc why not — cat @ kumoricon (@doegred) October 14, 2018

This instantly made my day. Whenever I’m sad, I just need to remember Sphen and Magic. https://t.co/xzpQ1j0VDb — Chica56 (@chica56_india) October 13, 2018

*cries*

it’s a win for the gays~ https://t.co/HNyPHxj3GY — DANITA DAY | JIMIN DAY (@ace_meraki) October 13, 2018

Female mice are mating. Now gay penguins are hatching an egg. The world is changing and we better keep up! https://t.co/u3MKRYEir1 — Rad Ozgun (@OzgunRad) October 13, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd