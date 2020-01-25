Watch: Two elephants escape from circus to take a stroll on snow-covered roads in Russia

The animals strayed away when they were loaded on tot a truck to head to a vacation spot. Both the elephants belonged to a local circus troop in Yekaterinburgan The animals strayed away when they were loaded on tot a truck to head to a vacation spot. Both the elephants belonged to a local circus troop in Yekaterinburgan

Two elephants were caught strolling on a snow-covered road in Russia after escaping from a circus on Thursday.

Karla and Ranni belonged to a local circus in Yekaterinburg, an Italian firm that ran display all through New Calender Year vacations, news agency Associated Press reported.

The animals walked away when they were being loaded to a truck to head to a vacation spot. According to reports, though Ranni loitered nearby, Karla was the adventurous one, who decided to take a wintery stroll around the town.

Take a look at the video here:



As per video and pictures captured by the eyewitness, one man attempted to stop Karla from walking away by holding on to her trunk. However, he ended up falling on the ice.

After multiple failed attempts, several men tied a rope around the elephant’s front leg. It took dozens of people to pull the elephant back. Though she resisted, she eventually complied.

Many people, who came across the now-viral video expressed concern over how the animals were treated at the circus. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

