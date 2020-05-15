Watch: Two boys laugh hysterically while drinking from bottle

In the video, the children and dresses identically and takes turns to sip from the bottle. (Picture credit: Twitter/Nicola Maria Roberts ) In the video, the children and dresses identically and takes turns to sip from the bottle. (Picture credit: Twitter/Nicola Maria Roberts )

A video of two kids laughing hysterically while sharing a bottle of soda is being shared widely on the internet.

The video, which is less than a minute long shows two young boys laughing uncontrollably and sharing a bottle of an orange drink.

In the undated clip shared by singer-songwriter Nicola Maria Roberts, the boys, dressed in identical outfits keep laughing without any explanation for what amused them.

Watch the video here:

Former American basketball player Rex Chapman also shared the clip on Twitter with the caption, “If you’ve had a rough week check out these brothers sharing an orange soda. Dare you to not smile.”

If you’ve had a rough week check out these brothers sharing an orange soda. Dare you to not smile.🌎❤️😂😉pic.twitter.com/2GlI8rRDxz — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 14, 2020

While many wondered what the boys were drinking, others were simply delighted to see the children having a good laugh:

They will be bouncing off the walls all night 😁 — Ryan McInnes Snr (@McinnesSnr) May 14, 2020

The laughs tho 🥰.. cheered me up haha — raylene connachan (@raylsdfc29) May 14, 2020

I want to sit in the pub with these two in a few years. — Tony Kulbida (@tkulbida) May 14, 2020

I think they’re drunk on Lucozade 😂😂😂 — Stay Safe, Stay Home 🏠 (@DeanTweets_) May 14, 2020

There’s more sugar in their laughing than whatever’s in that bottle… — Amy Adams (@AmyAdamsOregon) May 14, 2020

You literally can’t watch this without smiling. Those giggles. — Leeann Taylor (@LeeannTaylor1) May 14, 202

I want to see these kids in 20yrs watching this. 😃 — annpalmer 🇺🇸 (@noleyez) May 14, 2020

Brilliant 😂 Kids are so pure and innocent arent they? Beautiful to watch — Kate (@KateD89) May 15, 2020

