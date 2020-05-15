Follow Us:
Friday, May 15, 2020
Watch: Two boys laugh hysterically while drinking from bottle

In the undated clip shared by singer-songwriter Nicola Maria Roberts, the boys, dressed in identical outfits keep laughing without any explanation for what amused them.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 15, 2020 6:31:42 pm
Brothers, kids sharing soda, Kids laughing, orange soda, Kids video, Trending news, Indian Express news. In the video, the children and dresses identically and takes turns to sip from the bottle. (Picture credit: Twitter/Nicola Maria Roberts )

A video of two kids laughing hysterically while sharing a bottle of soda is being shared widely on the internet.

The video, which is less than a minute long shows two young boys laughing uncontrollably and sharing a bottle of an orange drink.

Watch the video here:

Former American basketball player Rex Chapman also shared the clip on Twitter with the caption, “If you’ve had a rough week check out these brothers sharing an orange soda. Dare you to not smile.”

While many wondered what the boys were drinking, others were simply delighted to see the children having a good laugh:

