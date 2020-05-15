Watch: Two boys laugh hysterically while drinking from bottle

A video of two kids laughing hysterically while sharing a bottle of soda is being shared widely on the internet.
The video, which is less than a minute long shows two young boys laughing uncontrollably and sharing a bottle of an orange drink.
In the undated clip shared by singer-songwriter Nicola Maria Roberts, the boys, dressed in identical outfits keep laughing without any explanation for what amused them.
Watch the video here:
Ladsssss pic.twitter.com/FBPz0rvvM4
— Nicola Maria Roberts (@NicolaRoberts) May 14, 2020
Former American basketball player Rex Chapman also shared the clip on Twitter with the caption, “If you’ve had a rough week check out these brothers sharing an orange soda. Dare you to not smile.”
If you’ve had a rough week check out these brothers sharing an orange soda.
Dare you to not smile.🌎❤️😂😉pic.twitter.com/2GlI8rRDxz
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 14, 2020
While many wondered what the boys were drinking, others were simply delighted to see the children having a good laugh:
They will be bouncing off the walls all night 😁
— Ryan McInnes Snr (@McinnesSnr) May 14, 2020
The laughs tho 🥰.. cheered me up haha
— raylene connachan (@raylsdfc29) May 14, 2020
I want to sit in the pub with these two in a few years.
— Tony Kulbida (@tkulbida) May 14, 2020
I think they’re drunk on Lucozade 😂😂😂
— Stay Safe, Stay Home 🏠 (@DeanTweets_) May 14, 2020
There’s more sugar in their laughing than whatever’s in that bottle…
— Amy Adams (@AmyAdamsOregon) May 14, 2020
You literally can’t watch this without smiling. Those giggles.
— Leeann Taylor (@LeeannTaylor1) May 14, 202
I want to see these kids in 20yrs watching this. 😃
— annpalmer 🇺🇸 (@noleyez) May 14, 2020
Brilliant 😂 Kids are so pure and innocent arent they? Beautiful to watch
— Kate (@KateD89) May 15, 2020
