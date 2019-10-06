Two bear cubs stuck inside van honk for help

Security technician Jeff Stokely was in for a surprise when he found two bear cubs stuck inside his car in Tennesse. Stokely came to know about the bears when he heard honking, which he suspected was coming from his car.

Stokely, who works for a home security company, was at a customer’s house on Friday when he heard honking from outside. Assuming that it was coming from his car parked outside, he ran out to find two bear cubs stuck inside the vehicle and honking for help.

According to news reports, the honking lasted for about 20 minutes before the technician found the bear cubs.

Stokely made sure that their mother was not nearby before letting the cubs to wander back into the woods, the Daily Mail reported. He also took pictures and made a video of the incident.

According to various news reports, Stokely said that the bears must have climbed inside the van through the driver’s door and locked accidentally themselves in.