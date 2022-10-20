scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Two Afghan brothers reunite at London’s King’s Cross station after being separated for months. Watch

The video was posted on Instagram by an artist named Hussain Manawer who helped the two brothers reunite.

Two Afghan brothers reunite, reunion, family, Afghanistan, war, Taliban, King's Cross station, London, UK, refugee, viral, trending, Indian ExpressA video of their reunion was posted on Instagram by Hussain Manawer, an artist.

Family reunions are emotional to watch and are heartbreaking when it involves children fleeing war. Two young brothers were reunited at the King’s Cross railway station in London after being separated for many months while fleeing the war in Afghanistan.

A video of their reunion was posted on Instagram by Hussain Manawer, an artist. He explained how the two brothers separated at the airport while escaping Afghanistan. The younger brother, Obaid, aged 10, was sent to a refugee camp in France. He was the youngest child in an adult facility. He did not speak the language and was away from his parents and family. His family never gave up and relentlessly campaigned for him.

Manawer worked with an organisation called Save Our Citizens and he set up a GoFundMe, wrote letters and made calls to raise awareness and reunite the young boy with his family. The video shows Obaid, dressed in traditional clothes, hugging his elder brother while holding a flower in his hand. “Today in King’s Cross, they were reunited. God bless good people. Obaid was saved. Welcome to the United Kingdom!” Manawer wrote in the end.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hussain Manawer (@hussainmanawer)

Posted on September 7, the video has received more than 77,000 views. “Thank you for helping these children,” commented an Instagram user. “Incredible, emotional, empathetic, God’s work. This is beautiful,” said another. “Bless them both,” wrote a third.

Thousands of people fled Afghanistan when the Taliban overran the country’s government and took control in August 2021. Heart-breaking videos and photos showed people crowding the Kabul airport as people attempted to flee the Taliban regime.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-10-2022 at 12:44:54 pm
