twittersold trends online after Elon Musk acquires company, memes galore

April 26, 2022 10:48:56 am
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has finally sealed a deal to buy Twitter Inc for approximately $44 billion. Twitter users have been waiting with bated breath for the final outcome of the deal between the board of the social media platform and the world’s richest person. Memes have started flooding the social media platform while #twittersold, #ElonMusk, #TwitterTakeover #Twitter for $44 , #leavingTwitter trend.
Many users came up with the speculation that the SpaceX CEO will reinstate former US president Donald Trump’s suspended account. Memes showing the Tesla logo replacing ‘T’ in Twitter font also surfaced.
#twittersold Costs Musk $44 billion to feed his God complex. pic.twitter.com/nt2MKzBzYA
— Cyan (@CyanNova2) April 25, 2022
So now that the Elon Musk $45 billion #TwitterTakeover is reality, who on here will be allowed free speech??
No to disinformation!#twittersold #ElonMusk #BlueVoices pic.twitter.com/YZOjycIjE0
— 🌻🦋💙Alex💙🦋🌻 (@AlexButterfly01) April 25, 2022
Elon Musk after buying twitter for $44 billion to Donald Trump #twittersold pic.twitter.com/aiVlr0Yi1e
— Harsh nandan (@nandanharsh181) April 26, 2022
Congratulations on becoming the new owner of Twitter. @elonmusk #twittersold pic.twitter.com/KAhKVj9LKc
— Harsh Kumar (@iamhkmr) April 26, 2022
Just here for the Liberal meltdown.@elonmusk #TwitterTakeover #twittersold #ElonMuskBuyTwitter pic.twitter.com/uVMzZg8ApV
— Corn_pops_old_lady (@Cornpopsoldlady) April 25, 2022
Congratulations to Elon Musk for buying the Twitter. Now Twitter It's time to say Goodbye Twitter…#TwitterTakeover #TwitterCEO #twittersold #Twitter #ElonMusk #ElonMuskTwitter pic.twitter.com/AUmaJYPwK7
— Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) April 26, 2022
Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion ✌️
Thank you @elonmusk 😉👍#twittersold #ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/KiPsGQbPbt
— D N Yadav (@DNYADAV59127934) April 26, 2022
People tweeting that they are leaving Twitter 😅.
The rest of us: #ElonMusk #leavingtwitter #Twitter #ElonMuskBuyTwitter pic.twitter.com/y1yS7EeZvl
— Jazer Mauricio 🇸🇻🌋 (@Jazer_M) April 25, 2022
Elon we need this in immediate effect 😃#ElonMusk #Twitter #TwitterTakeover pic.twitter.com/8VlYhm0h7U
— Mr.PhoneTech (@MrPhoneTech) April 25, 2022
#ElonMusk Outside Twitter HQ#ElonMuskBuyTwitter#TwitterTakeover pic.twitter.com/gHc6otQ4Az
— Shivkumar Yaduri (@ShivkumarYaduri) April 25, 2022
Suspended Twitter accounts coming back after #ElonMusk has bought it🤣 pic.twitter.com/2IPnfZYmqB
— Krishna (@lcfckini) April 25, 2022
Eight hours ago, Musk posted a press statement emphasising free speech. He also talked about enhancing the platform with new features, increasing trust, defeating spam dots, and authenticating all humans. “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter because that is what free speech means,” he said in another tweet.
On April 14, Musk had announced his takeover bid, calling it his “best and final offer”. And after this announcement, memes flooded Twitter. Before that, he had declined the offer to join the company’s board.
Musk, a Twitter user with more than 84.5 million followers, had created a hue and cry online by suggesting a slew of changes on the platform including adding an edit button, altering Twitter Blue premium subscription services, removing the letter ‘w’ from Twitter, and converting the company headquarters in San Francisco to a homeless shelter. Even before disclosing his 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter, Musk had tweeted that he was planning to create a new social media platform.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-