twittersold trends online after Elon Musk acquires company, memes galore

Tuesday, April 26, 2022
April 26, 2022 10:48:56 am
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has finally sealed a deal to buy Twitter Inc for approximately $44 billion. Twitter users have been waiting with bated breath for the final outcome of the deal between the board of the social media platform and the world’s richest person. Memes have started flooding the social media platform while #twittersold, #ElonMusk, #TwitterTakeover #Twitter for $44 , #leavingTwitter trend.

Many users came up with the speculation that the SpaceX CEO will reinstate former US president Donald Trump’s suspended account. Memes showing the Tesla logo replacing ‘T’ in Twitter font also surfaced.

Eight hours ago, Musk posted a press statement emphasising free speech. He also talked about enhancing the platform with new features, increasing trust, defeating spam dots, and authenticating all humans. “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter because that is what free speech means,” he said in another tweet.

On April 14, Musk had announced his takeover bid, calling it his “best and final offer”. And after this announcement, memes flooded Twitter. Before that, he had declined the offer to join the company’s board.

Musk, a Twitter user with more than 84.5 million followers, had created a hue and cry online by suggesting a slew of changes on the platform including adding an edit button, altering Twitter Blue premium subscription services, removing the letter ‘w’ from Twitter, and converting the company headquarters in San Francisco to a homeless shelter. Even before disclosing his 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter, Musk had tweeted that he was planning to create a new social media platform.

