Wednesday, June 30, 2021
People ask for edit button on Twitter, get life advice instead: ‘You just need to forgive yourself’

While Adobe Photoshop chimed in saying you can always photoshop, Grammarly claimed you always have to edit what you write.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 30, 2021 6:05:25 pm
twitter edit button, twitter edit feature, twitter, twitter hilarious tweets, twitter edit button memes, viral news, indian expressThe engaging thread has people laughing out loud on the platform.

Change may be inevitable, but it seems social networking site Twitter is going to fight that axiom as much as it can when it comes to its basic feature. Time and again people have been requested the platform for an edit button, but it seems to have fallen on deaf ears. Now, even though the platform addressed the issue recently but basically maintained its stand saying no to users. Soon, it triggered a hilarious conversation.

Out of the blue, arguing against the most-requested feature, Twitter wrote on the microblogging site: “You don’t need an edit button, you just need to forgive yourself”

The tweet quickly garnered a lot of attention, with thousands of users and several brands joining the conversation. While some did side with the tech company saying a edit button will ‘ruin all the fun’ on the site, several others poked fun about the forgiveness message.

But things got really interesting when Twitter got into a friendly banter, replying to a few tweets and stealing the show. Check out some of the tweets in the thread that left twitterati laughing out loud.

