People ask for edit button on Twitter, get life advice instead: ‘You just need to forgive yourself’

The engaging thread has people laughing out loud on the platform.

Change may be inevitable, but it seems social networking site Twitter is going to fight that axiom as much as it can when it comes to its basic feature. Time and again people have been requested the platform for an edit button, but it seems to have fallen on deaf ears. Now, even though the platform addressed the issue recently but basically maintained its stand saying no to users. Soon, it triggered a hilarious conversation.

Out of the blue, arguing against the most-requested feature, Twitter wrote on the microblogging site: “You don’t need an edit button, you just need to forgive yourself”

you don’t need an edit button, you just need to forgive yourself — Twitter (@Twitter) June 29, 2021

The tweet quickly garnered a lot of attention, with thousands of users and several brands joining the conversation. While some did side with the tech company saying a edit button will ‘ruin all the fun’ on the site, several others poked fun about the forgiveness message.

forgive, but never forget you can always photoshop it. — Adobe Photoshop (@Photoshop) June 29, 2021

I might, but my manager might not. We usually just call it a “typo” — Opera (@opera) June 29, 2021

SKIP this nonsense — UNO (@realUNOgame) June 29, 2021

You’re* S$&# nvm we need an edit button @Twitter — Budweiser Canada (@BudweiserCanada) June 29, 2021

Sounds like something the imaginary edit button would say. — Slim Jim 🚀 (@SlimJim) June 29, 2021

Forgive, then edit. 🙂 — Grammarly (@Grammarly) June 29, 2021

There’s still time to abort this mission and give us an edit button instead. pic.twitter.com/TOSOB4gh8C — World of Warships (@WorldofWarships) June 30, 2021

But things got really interesting when Twitter got into a friendly banter, replying to a few tweets and stealing the show. Check out some of the tweets in the thread that left twitterati laughing out loud.

you don’t need an edit button, you just need to forgive yourself — Twitter (@Twitter) June 29, 2021

forgive but don’t forget — Twitter (@Twitter) June 29, 2021

then embrace the typos — Twitter (@Twitter) June 29, 2021

woke up confident — Twitter (@Twitter) June 29, 2021

I tweeted “The best things in life come free. For example, my neighbour’s wife”. I actually meant wifi. I’m ready to forgive myself, but afraid to face my neighbor. — Paul Barbar (@paulbarbar_II) June 29, 2021

Twitter is the new Dalai Lama https://t.co/Rm99HBRnKF — Juan Manuel Lucero (@jmlucero) June 29, 2021