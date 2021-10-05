scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS

‘Hello, literally everyone’: Twitter’s post after Facebook, WhatsApp outage leaves everyone ROFL-ing!

On Monday evening, social media apps WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook experienced a major global outage that lasted nearly six hours.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
October 5, 2021 12:21:42 pm
After WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook suffered a global outage, microblogging website Twitter decided to take a dig at the Facebook-owned services and the result was hilarious. “Hello literally everyone,” read a tweet by the official account of Twitter, which has now garnered over 3 million ‘likes’.

On Monday evening, social media apps WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook experienced a major global outage that lasted nearly six hours. While the services have been restored, the sudden interruption prevented billions of users from sending or receiving messages on the apps. As expected, several took to Twitter to inquire what was going on.

Facebook, too, was forced to address the issue on Twitter, saying it was working to get things “back to normal” as quickly as possible.

Many brands such as Google, Zomato and McDonald’s joined Twitter in trolling the Facebook-owned services. Take a look how companies capitalised on the outage:

