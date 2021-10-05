‘Hello, literally everyone’: Twitter’s post after Facebook, WhatsApp outage leaves everyone ROFL-ing!

October 5, 2021 12:21:42 pm
After WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook suffered a global outage, microblogging website Twitter decided to take a dig at the Facebook-owned services and the result was hilarious. “Hello literally everyone,” read a tweet by the official account of Twitter, which has now garnered over 3 million ‘likes’.
On Monday evening, social media apps WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook experienced a major global outage that lasted nearly six hours. While the services have been restored, the sudden interruption prevented billions of users from sending or receiving messages on the apps. As expected, several took to Twitter to inquire what was going on.
hello literally everyone
— Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021
Facebook, too, was forced to address the issue on Twitter, saying it was working to get things “back to normal” as quickly as possible.
Many brands such as Google, Zomato and McDonald’s joined Twitter in trolling the Facebook-owned services. Take a look how companies capitalised on the outage:
When Instagram & Facebook are down. pic.twitter.com/mVFlVOOCOC
— Netflix (@netflix) October 4, 2021
59.6 million nuggets for my friends
— Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021
how r u handling the fame
— McDonald’s🇨🇦 (@McDonaldsCanada) October 4, 2021
Novel idea💡- what would you recommend?
— Dell (@Dell) October 4, 2021
Record for most people on twitter at once has probably been smashed by now 👀
— #GWR2022 OUT NOW (@GWR) October 4, 2021
hey let’s not point fingers pic.twitter.com/jQsnFMroWr
— Sony Music Soundtracks (@SonySoundtracks) October 4, 2021
How long this day has felt pic.twitter.com/fCQV7dl9Eo
— adidas (@adidas) October 4, 2021
hi can everyone see my screen
— Zoom (@Zoom) October 4, 2021
I don’t have hands so I’ll just say Hi five times… Hi Hi Hi Hi Hi!
— Alexa (@alexa99) October 4, 2021
*unmutes mic*
Hey everyone.
— Microsoft Teams (@MicrosoftTeams) October 4, 2021
Just smile and wave, boys. Smile and wave. pic.twitter.com/8e4YVP3bHf
— DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) October 4, 2021
