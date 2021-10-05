‘Hello, literally everyone’: Twitter’s post after Facebook, WhatsApp outage leaves everyone ROFL-ing!

After WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook suffered a global outage, microblogging website Twitter decided to take a dig at the Facebook-owned services and the result was hilarious. “Hello literally everyone,” read a tweet by the official account of Twitter, which has now garnered over 3 million ‘likes’.

On Monday evening, social media apps WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook experienced a major global outage that lasted nearly six hours. While the services have been restored, the sudden interruption prevented billions of users from sending or receiving messages on the apps. As expected, several took to Twitter to inquire what was going on.

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

Facebook, too, was forced to address the issue on Twitter, saying it was working to get things “back to normal” as quickly as possible.

Many brands such as Google, Zomato and McDonald’s joined Twitter in trolling the Facebook-owned services. Take a look how companies capitalised on the outage:

When Instagram & Facebook are down. pic.twitter.com/mVFlVOOCOC — Netflix (@netflix) October 4, 2021

59.6 million nuggets for my friends — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

how r u handling the fame — McDonald’s🇨🇦 (@McDonaldsCanada) October 4, 2021

Novel idea💡- what would you recommend? — Dell (@Dell) October 4, 2021

Record for most people on twitter at once has probably been smashed by now 👀 — #GWR2022 OUT NOW (@GWR) October 4, 2021

How long this day has felt pic.twitter.com/fCQV7dl9Eo — adidas (@adidas) October 4, 2021

hi can everyone see my screen — Zoom (@Zoom) October 4, 2021

I don’t have hands so I’ll just say Hi five times… Hi Hi Hi Hi Hi! — Alexa (@alexa99) October 4, 2021