Twitter’s ‘Don’t drink and Tweet’ triggers hilarious reactions online

Many who came across the tweet related to it with hilarious and witty comments. Twitter too replied to several of the comments with equally willy replies. Many who came across the tweet related to it with hilarious and witty comments. Twitter too replied to several of the comments with equally willy replies.

Taking inspiration from the popular traffic safety phrase “Don’t drink and drive”, microblogging site Twitter shared something similar which has captured the attention of Twitterati.

“Don’t drink and Tweet,” the microblogging site tweeted from their official handle on January 11. Though people are not quite sure why the company came up with the tweet, it has garnered over 3 lakh likes since it has been shared.

Don’t drink and Tweet — Twitter (@Twitter) January 11, 2020

While many who came across the tweet reacted to the tweet with hilarious and witty comments, the company also replied to several of those with equally witty replies. Take a look at some reactions here:

You’re right. Sorry… :( — Cassey Jones (@hakiki_cassey) January 11, 2020

Don’t tweet and drive — dani (@danielle_twts) January 11, 2020

Also a golden rule — Twitter (@Twitter) January 11, 2020

But drunk tweeting is better than drunk texting your ex. Lol 😂 — 🌻Bella🌻 (@IamBelleYours) January 11, 2020

Please go block your ex’s number — Twitter (@Twitter) January 11, 2020

why not — Amaka’s house boy (@sixtiesbreed) January 11, 2020

Because your phone is waterproof until it isn’t — Twitter (@Twitter) January 11, 2020

Drink then tweet??? 😉 — Vijay Mahajan (@thevijaymahajan) January 11, 2020

Tweet before beer makes your words clear — Twitter (@Twitter) January 11, 2020

What about Eat and Tweet? — Cleophys Wynn (@Cleophys_Wynn) January 11, 2020

Greasy fingers on the phone is a personal decision — Twitter (@Twitter) January 11, 2020

me coming home at 4am to tweet pic.twitter.com/qSmCTRLnuP — Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) January 11, 2020

Don’t tweet and stair master. — Jason Campbell MD MS (@DrJCoftheDC) January 11, 2020

That’s an Olympic sport — Twitter (@Twitter) January 11, 2020

GULP GULP GULP GULP — LicqzYT (@licqz2) January 11, 2020

about to be a bumpy Tweet — Twitter (@Twitter) January 11, 2020

It is not unusual of Twitter to push out funny and witty tweets every once in a while. The company, on January 1, tweeted saying, “New decade, drink water”. This post garnered over 2 lakh likes.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd