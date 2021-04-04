scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 04, 2021
Latest news

Twitterati translate Atif Aslam songs into English, leave all in splits

The unusual trend began with a woman's awkward conversation with her friend when she referred to a popular Atif Aslam song in English.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 4, 2021 3:51:27 pm
atif aslam song eng names, hindi songs english translation, atif aslam songs, pakistan viral news, funny news, indian expressWhile some names were easy to guess, others turned out to be quite complicated.

Bad translation can not only lead to confusion but also start a laughter riot, and that’s exactly what happened on Twitter when a bunch of desi folks tried to translate popular Hindi songs into English. Mostly renaming Pakistani singer Atif Aslam’s hit numbers, Twitterati are now hooked to an unusual social media challenge.

It all started when someone shared online that a girl from Islamabad referred the singer’s superhit Aadat song as Habit. As the person admitted that it took him some time to figure out the song, others attempted to change titles and lyrics of his songs into English — and the results are hilarious.

Soon, it inspired other desi fans on Twitter as well. While some were easy to understand at one go, others struggled to guess the correct answer.

Could you guess all the songs?

