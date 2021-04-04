Twitterati translate Atif Aslam songs into English, leave all in splits

April 4, 2021 3:51:27 pm
Bad translation can not only lead to confusion but also start a laughter riot, and that’s exactly what happened on Twitter when a bunch of desi folks tried to translate popular Hindi songs into English. Mostly renaming Pakistani singer Atif Aslam’s hit numbers, Twitterati are now hooked to an unusual social media challenge.
It all started when someone shared online that a girl from Islamabad referred the singer’s superhit Aadat song as Habit. As the person admitted that it took him some time to figure out the song, others attempted to change titles and lyrics of his songs into English — and the results are hilarious.
Which street are we going to – Atif Aslam pic.twitter.com/2LzJrDGCT1
— . (@khizzak) April 2, 2021
Soon, it inspired other desi fans on Twitter as well. While some were easy to understand at one go, others struggled to guess the correct answer.
Separation is unbearable – atif aslam
— All Things You (@allthingsyou_) April 3, 2021
Today my heart is hurt – Atif Aslam 😏😠
— شاہ زیب بخاری (@iSyedShahzaibB) April 2, 2021
Somehow patch your eyelashes with my eyelashes>>>>>>>>> by Atif Aslam https://t.co/VKdP7hDTCY
— Kashif Hussain Vistro (@liar_lawyer1) April 3, 2021
I’m color of drinks, you sweet lake’s water – Atif Aslam https://t.co/cmtUBsZAh6
— Gul گل🌼| wyb stan (@iGoldenFlower) April 3, 2021
You don’t know – Atif Aslam https://t.co/UZ0tTmuRFp
— Neha (@NehaWrites_) April 3, 2021
I love “Mermaid ” by atif Aslam https://t.co/NSjXvLpcD7
— Dr Andaleeb Azhar (@AndaleebAZhar) April 3, 2021
Those Wet wet memories – Atif Aslam https://t.co/fbOb3wBzpw
— ShäGgy😴😴 (@SleepyShaggy) April 3, 2021
Listen my life partner https://t.co/NI2NUF9C9D
— Iqra’s kabaar khana🤦♀️ (@Oreo_xxlover) April 3, 2021
first glance- Atif Aslam https://t.co/Wp3sS6TGbo
— floating_upright (@floatingupright) April 3, 2021
Come sit on bicycle – abrar ul haq https://t.co/UeilT3EI6i
— ڪائنات (@Kainat_Azhar) April 3, 2021
I’ve no complaints from life. Alas, I’m just alive under the blue sky https://t.co/uHT88IJMLP
— 𝐁𝐞𝐛𝐞. (@beenishmuffinn) April 3, 2021
Could you guess all the songs?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-