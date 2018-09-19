‘Black Day for Pakistan’: Twitterati disappointed as court suspends jail term of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz

A supporter of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif holds his picture and makes a victory sign after a court ruling, outside the Islamabad High Court. The Pakistani court suspended the prison sentences of Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law and set them free on bail pending their appeal hearings. (Source: AP) A supporter of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif holds his picture and makes a victory sign after a court ruling, outside the Islamabad High Court. The Pakistani court suspended the prison sentences of Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law and set them free on bail pending their appeal hearings. (Source: AP)

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday suspended the jail term for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Mohammad Safdar in the Avenfield corruption reference case. The high court ordered their release suspending the sentences a lower court handed them in July over the purchase of upscale apartments in London. The shocking verdict left everyone talking online and most were very unhappy.

The convictions are still under appeal with the same Islamabad High Court, but the judge said they should be freed immediately while the case continues, Reuters reported. “The prosecution has failed to show the properties belong to Nawaz Sharif,” Justice Athar Minallah told the court. “It also failed to prove how was Maryam Nawaz sentenced under the same charge sheet which convicted Nawaz Sharif.”

While supporters of Sharif broke out in exuberant celebrations, reaction online was quite different.

#NawazSharif and Maryam Nawaz are set to be released from prison.

Isn’t this an another example of scam in the country? I must say that Pakistan has become a mere joke among the world because of these Sharif dramas. — Kiya Parmar (@kiyapag) September 19, 2018

Our Judicial system is a joke. Where rapists of kids roam free who belong to lower class & can’t even pay bail money, how can you expect the multi billionaire looters to stay inside. A dark day.#NawazSharif — Khadija Abbas (@TheKhadijaAbbas) September 19, 2018

So what does the suspension of the jail sentence against former #Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif mean? That the ‘powers that be’ only wanted him in jail to prevent him from contesting the July 25 general election and not to permanently bar him from politics? #NawazSharif — Mehreen Zahra-Malik (@mehreenzahra) September 19, 2018

Seriously !

If this convicted criminal can get a bail out. I tell you let all the prisoners be free from jails.

End up the concept of right and wrong Please DO! #MaryamNawaz #NawazSharif — Mah Noor (@_Mah_noor_) September 19, 2018

WTF!! What kind of stupid laws has this country? #NawazSharif & #MaryamNawaz released after all those solid evidences against https://t.co/QewJ8gmn52 law in this country.Time to leave it.What a major disappointment.#Zardari don’t worry,U r safe & so are all the “BIG” criminals. — Sandman (@FearlessX222) September 19, 2018

Finally when everyone is hoping “ab sb kuch badal jiya ga because mulk ki judiciary ab bht strong hogai hai” then suddenly corruption god father release with respect 😏😏😏😏 pakistan kabii nai badal sakta sorry imran khan 😭😭😭😭 #NawazSharif — Sardar Hamza (@SardarH06369198) September 19, 2018

today i have 0 hope and love left for this country tbh bhiee jb ese ese proved chor daaku release hojaty easily to mje or apko kya zrorat ha apna halal pesa taxes or dam fund mein deny ki #NawazSharif — Haalim (@mahayyy10) September 19, 2018

@ImranKhanPTI

Is this naya Pakistan? Where corrupt leaders and looters of country are set free? It has caused a huge disappointment.

Please it’s a request to take some immediate action. #NawazSharif — Kinza_khan (@Kinzakh64974374) September 19, 2018

So I’m really disappointed in the Pakistan courts today. I was hoping they finally turned to fight corruption. So we have a suspended sentence and a upheld conviction demonstrating the if you’re rich, famous and have contacts, you can walk the earth, a free man. #NawazSharif — Dr Rita Pal (@dr_rita39) September 19, 2018

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI please take serious actions and make NAB chief answerable, strictly, for this. The nation demands justice! No relief shall be given now!

We demand serious and straight actions against anyone who is bribed or is found guilty! #IHC #NawazSharif — Nouman (@Slypsycho) September 19, 2018

#NawazSharif

A Black day for Pakistan. Judge intentionally overlooked the evidence and gave relief to the criminals on petty legal lacuna. — سائینس دار (@TimeSpaceMe) September 19, 2018

Black Day for Pakistan the Sharif thieves are let out again!!! Shocking 😱😱😱 — Shahid Malik (@iamshahidmalik) September 19, 2018

Black day for whole pakistan. Credibility of our judiciary system just hit a new low.Blatant criminal will be let go because our law,our system, and especially our accountability bureau have failed miserably. — uzair khan (@Hannibal____) September 19, 2018

The case against Sharif stemmed from 2016 Panama Papers revelations that showed his family owned the London apartments through offshore companies.

