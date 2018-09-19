Follow Us:
‘Black Day for Pakistan’: Twitterati disappointed as court suspends jail term of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 19, 2018 8:57:33 pm
Nawaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif sentence suspended, Nawaz Sharif freed, maryam nawaz, nawaz shariff panama papers, nawaz shariff corruption charges, world news, pakistan news A supporter of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif holds his picture and makes a victory sign after a court ruling, outside the Islamabad High Court. The Pakistani court suspended the prison sentences of Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law and set them free on bail pending their appeal hearings. (Source: AP)

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday suspended the jail term for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Mohammad Safdar in the Avenfield corruption reference case. The high court ordered their release suspending the sentences a lower court handed them in July over the purchase of upscale apartments in London. The shocking verdict left everyone talking online and most were very unhappy.

The convictions are still under appeal with the same Islamabad High Court, but the judge said they should be freed immediately while the case continues, Reuters reported. “The prosecution has failed to show the properties belong to Nawaz Sharif,” Justice Athar Minallah told the court. “It also failed to prove how was Maryam Nawaz sentenced under the same charge sheet which convicted Nawaz Sharif.”

While supporters of Sharif broke out in exuberant celebrations, reaction online was quite different.

The case against Sharif stemmed from 2016 Panama Papers revelations that showed his family owned the London apartments through offshore companies.

