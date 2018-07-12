Twitterati question stereotypes in society; replies will leave you ROFL-ing!

These responses to “You don’t look like…” will leave you ROFL-ing! These responses to “You don’t look like…” will leave you ROFL-ing!

Calling out biases based on gender, religion, region and caste in India, people on social media are posting hiliraious messeges against this trend. People coming from a certain region are expected to have particular features and those who don’t are often asked things like ‘You don’t look like a Rajasthani/Punjabi/Chinese’. Using the same lines, people have come up with sarcastic answers, that are sure to leave you ROFL-ing. Check out some of the reactions here:

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen’s breastfeeding pic gets Internet’s moral police out on duty

You don’t look like a Bengali Ok what am I supposed to look like? A bhar of mishti doi wearing a monkey cap doing lal salaam while singing ‘Ekla cholo rey’? https://t.co/TToqDMtamr — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) July 11, 2018

“you look like a punjabi”

Ok. i am one. n im forever fashionable n over made up n over dressed and loud. you got a priblem with that? https://t.co/I7VvctyVA4 — sweetgirl (@somewoman007) July 12, 2018

“You don’t look like marwadi” Ok what am i supposed to look like?

Kanjus? https://t.co/Kx5sryiesu — Mask (@Mr_Lolwwa) July 10, 2018

“you don’t look like a maharashtrian” Ok what am I supposed to look like? Vada paav and misal paav ? https://t.co/xr5kjXRVbI — Aditii🎀 (@Sassy_Soul_) July 10, 2018

“you don’t look like a south indian” Ok what am I supposed to look like? A plate of masala dosa served with chutney and sambar? https://t.co/G5ZXI0Hf9a — Nivedita (@Nivivacious) July 9, 2018

You don’t look like a Garhwali-Punjabi. Ok what am I supposed to look like?

The future offspring of Anushka and Virat? https://t.co/IHIUS6DZo3 — Kamayani Sharma (@SharmaKamayani) July 12, 2018

You don’t look like a Jain. Yes, I will look like a Jain only if I cause you diabetes with excess unhealthy food, force you to fast while I pray in silence to a 5 year old Jain muni and restrict you from eating aloo pyaaz on my table. https://t.co/7Sr72r24ec — Charmi Trevadia (@charmitrevadia) July 11, 2018

From responses such as “You don’t look like a Garhwali-Punjabi. Ok what am I supposed to look like? The future offspring of Anushka and Virat?” to “You don’t look like a Bengali. Ok what am I supposed to look like? A bhar of mishti doi wearing a monkey cap doing lal salaam while singing ‘Ekla cholo rey’?” people came up with creative yet sarcastic ways to respond.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd