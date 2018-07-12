Twitterati question stereotypes in society; replies will leave you ROFL-ing!

Calling out biases based on gender, religion, region and caste in India, people on social media are posting hiliraious messeges against this trend. People coming from a certain region are expected to have particular features and those who don’t are often asked things like ‘You don’t look like a Rajasthani/Punjabi/Chinese’. Using the same lines, people have come up with sarcastic answers, that are sure to leave you ROFL-ing. Check out some of the reactions here:
ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen’s breastfeeding pic gets Internet’s moral police out on duty
You don’t look like a Bengali
Ok what am I supposed to look like? A bhar of mishti doi wearing a monkey cap doing lal salaam while singing ‘Ekla cholo rey’? https://t.co/TToqDMtamr
— Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) July 11, 2018
“you look like a punjabi”
Ok. i am one. n im forever fashionable n over made up n over dressed and loud. you got a priblem with that? https://t.co/I7VvctyVA4
— sweetgirl (@somewoman007) July 12, 2018
“You don’t look like marwadi”
Ok what am i supposed to look like?
Kanjus? https://t.co/Kx5sryiesu
— Mask (@Mr_Lolwwa) July 10, 2018
“you don’t look like a maharashtrian”
Ok what am I supposed to look like? Vada paav and misal paav ? https://t.co/xr5kjXRVbI
— Aditii🎀 (@Sassy_Soul_) July 10, 2018
“you don’t look like a south indian”
Ok what am I supposed to look like? A plate of masala dosa served with chutney and sambar? https://t.co/G5ZXI0Hf9a
— Nivedita (@Nivivacious) July 9, 2018
You don’t look like a Garhwali-Punjabi.
Ok what am I supposed to look like?
The future offspring of Anushka and Virat? https://t.co/IHIUS6DZo3
— Kamayani Sharma (@SharmaKamayani) July 12, 2018
You don’t look like a Jain.
Yes, I will look like a Jain only if I cause you diabetes with excess unhealthy food, force you to fast while I pray in silence to a 5 year old Jain muni and restrict you from eating aloo pyaaz on my table. https://t.co/7Sr72r24ec
— Charmi Trevadia (@charmitrevadia) July 11, 2018
From responses such as “You don’t look like a Garhwali-Punjabi. Ok what am I supposed to look like? The future offspring of Anushka and Virat?” to “You don’t look like a Bengali. Ok what am I supposed to look like? A bhar of mishti doi wearing a monkey cap doing lal salaam while singing ‘Ekla cholo rey’?” people came up with creative yet sarcastic ways to respond.
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App