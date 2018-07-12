Follow Us:
Thursday, July 12, 2018

Twitterati question stereotypes in society; replies will leave you ROFL-ing!

People coming from a certain region are expected to have particular features and those who don't are often asked things such as 'You don't look like a... Rajasthani/Punjabi/Chinese'. Using the same line, people have come up with sarcastic answers.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 12, 2018 2:17:05 pm
looks stereotype, people challenge stereotypes, twitter trends, random tweets, viral threads, These responses to “You don’t look like…” will leave you ROFL-ing!

Calling out biases based on gender, religion, region and caste in India, people on social media are posting hiliraious messeges against this trend. People coming from a certain region are expected to have particular features and those who don’t are often asked things like ‘You don’t look like a Rajasthani/Punjabi/Chinese’. Using the same lines, people have come up with sarcastic answers, that are sure to leave you ROFL-ing. Check out some of the reactions here:

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen’s breastfeeding pic gets Internet’s moral police out on duty

From responses such as “You don’t look like a Garhwali-Punjabi. Ok what am I supposed to look like? The future offspring of Anushka and Virat?” to “You don’t look like a Bengali. Ok what am I supposed to look like? A bhar of mishti doi wearing a monkey cap doing lal salaam while singing ‘Ekla cholo rey’?” people came up with creative yet sarcastic ways to respond.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement