Why Twitter has a sea of photos of dogs sticking their heads out of blankets

It all started when Washington Post’s food editor, Mary Beth Albright, shared a photo of her dog Zelda, who had chewed on his favourite blanket and made a big hole.

But Zelda’s head popped out of the blanket, showing that she’d managed to turn it into a poncho for herself.

It was worth it pic.twitter.com/UyLKKqYO9m — Mary Beth Albright (@MaryBeth) April 18, 2019

Many rushed to defend the cute dog saying that he looked innocent, while others said great sacrifices had to be made for making an eccentric fashion statement.

Hello Mommy.. I need some attention, & a little help please. 😁 https://t.co/4nDW5QFYco — Brandi 🐰🌹💜🌹🐰 (@EmilyroseRob) April 19, 2019

He clearly saw the mysterious hole and then investigated it for you and got stuck he’s only guilty of caring and being a bad dogtective — Yoruichi Shihouin (@EzariaC) April 18, 2019

THIS PUP LOOKS INNOCENT TO ME MARY BETH https://t.co/1avVf9ZOcf — darth™ (@darth) April 18, 2019

But Mary Beth, you remember what you did to my favourite blanket last #Halloween, eh?… you ate all the candies I collected too 🙄😳👼🐶🐾🐾 pic.twitter.com/hhxm2h9ejH — 🐶 (@DogStateOfMind) April 18, 2019

This pup thought you were in danger, managed to break through the blanket barrier, and this is the thanks you give?? — cubfan826 (@cubfan826) April 18, 2019

Fashion requires sacrifice, Mary Beth – everybody knows that — Sally Mann Romano (@MannRomano) April 18, 2019

But as Albright’s tweet went viral, many other pet-parents pointed out how it was something a lot of dogs do. As a result, Twitter was flooded with plenty of photos of dogs putting their heads out of holes they’d made in blankets. Some said it reminded them of Victorian fashion for royalty!

I think we all know “who wore it better?” pic.twitter.com/HgqY3ScVrT — PrairiePhlox (@PrairiePhlox) April 18, 2019

My dog did this to my favourite blanket too! So naughty 😂🐶 pic.twitter.com/ecIaVxXUVY — L A U R A ✨ (@Laura_Leanne93) April 19, 2019

Our Barney Bear in his 15th year. I left my knitting project unattended and he decided to turn it in to a kind of ‘snood’. Think he fancied his chances as a #dog #fashiondesigner! 😂 x pic.twitter.com/dYuxwya0C7 — J S Wyvern. Childrens/Adult Fantasy Author 📚 (@LibbleF) April 19, 2019

😂 Lucy was also innocent of any crime. pic.twitter.com/lCMbDn82tw — Christine Williams (@chrise1313) April 18, 2019

Poppy does this regularly – but the blanket has been full of holes almost since she first got hold of it. 😁 pic.twitter.com/C2GukLQNI7 — A. Rebecca Dixon (@AngelDustAddict) April 18, 2019

This is crazy…this is my baby Butterball, he made his own peep hole this morning lmao pic.twitter.com/UC44IMO5Oy — Christy and Denny (Christy Pisty Pumpkin Pie) (@ChristyNDenny) April 18, 2019

Reminds me of the time my chihuahua was using my sweater for warmth and tried to get out through the sleeve when I called him. After a couple of minutes of him not responding to my calls, I went to find him and stumbled upon this. pic.twitter.com/ENHDErvkGd — Alex Arellano (@Alex172005_) April 18, 2019

Riggins can relate. He went from stuck to enjoyment quite quickly. pic.twitter.com/hFkRefEFlT — Lindsey Bromberg (@LindseyBromberg) April 18, 2019

The viral Twitter thread has plenty of people saying they just can’t get enough of all the pictures.

I’ve just realised why today is called Good Friday – it’s because of this thread of dogs stuck in blankets. https://t.co/6EXfGjaVjz — Petra Starke 🌟🗝 (@petstarr) April 19, 2019

So many good boys in this thread https://t.co/RYF9cbmMIG — 🌟Laura, A Writer🌟 (@QuetaAuthor) April 19, 2019

This turned into a whole thread of dogs stuck in things and it is fabulous. https://t.co/KgpLQAuCwp — Dr. Danielle Begley-Miller (@begleydr) April 19, 2019

This thread is gold! https://t.co/Mcs5kw6a6E — Amber J. Keyser (@amberjkeyser) April 18, 2019

Do you have your own photos that fit with this trend?