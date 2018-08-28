Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

Twitterati are hooked to this hand swapping trick; can you figure it out?

A simple yet mind-boggling hand trick that has gone viral was first shared by Twitter user @kay_dera. In the short video, she can be literally seen punching her one hand through another. Wondering what we are talking about? Here take a look.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 28, 2018 6:54:48 pm
hand swap video, twitter trends, weird twitter trends, bizarre twitter trends, social media trends, indian express, indian express news The video, which had over 3 million views at the time of writing, has left many confused. (Source: kay_dera/Twitter)

When it comes to social media, it does not take long for new trends to pick up. Recently, footballer Dele Alli left people obsessed after he shared a video of his hand celebrations, that went viral. Seems like the hand gesture trend seems to have caught up and yet again, tweeple have found something new to obsess over.

ALSO READ | Internet’s latest obsession with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite creepy

A simple yet mind-boggling hand trick shared by Twitter user @kay_dera is the latest buzz on the internet. In the short video, she can be literally seen punching her one hand through another. Wondering what we are talking about? Take a look:

The video, which had over 3 million views at the time of writing, has left many confused. Though the trick is quite simple and can be easily figured out, it has taken many several minutes to crack it. While some Twitterati feel that the video is edited, others gave out the secret behind the trick in the comment section. Here are some of the reactions:

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Give Love Advice
Watch Now
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Give Love Advice
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement