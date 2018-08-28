Twitterati are hooked to this hand swapping trick; can you figure it out?

The video, which had over 3 million views at the time of writing, has left many confused. (Source: kay_dera/Twitter) The video, which had over 3 million views at the time of writing, has left many confused. (Source: kay_dera/Twitter)

When it comes to social media, it does not take long for new trends to pick up. Recently, footballer Dele Alli left people obsessed after he shared a video of his hand celebrations, that went viral. Seems like the hand gesture trend seems to have caught up and yet again, tweeple have found something new to obsess over.

A simple yet mind-boggling hand trick shared by Twitter user @kay_dera is the latest buzz on the internet. In the short video, she can be literally seen punching her one hand through another. Wondering what we are talking about? Take a look:

Let’s see how far this goes 💀 pic.twitter.com/0bNq4QY0qc — ✨🍯chidera🍯✨ (@kay_dera) August 22, 2018

The video, which had over 3 million views at the time of writing, has left many confused. Though the trick is quite simple and can be easily figured out, it has taken many several minutes to crack it. While some Twitterati feel that the video is edited, others gave out the secret behind the trick in the comment section. Here are some of the reactions:

That has to be edited — jamell (@Staightsavage) August 23, 2018

Slowed it down twice on snapchat. I gotchu now 🙃 pic.twitter.com/HBVY6EDCI6 — alyssa 💋 (@_loveajh) August 22, 2018

It ain’t clean but i did it pic.twitter.com/gG6GWBl1lO — alyssa 💋 (@_loveajh) August 22, 2018

I watched this 10 times in a row and I still don’t get it pic.twitter.com/uiuqzPHAEY — Your Girl (@monki_GM) August 22, 2018

