scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Advertisement

Twitter user wonders if Elon Musk is an alien, here’s the billionaire’s reply

Netizens have time and again jokingly speculated that billionaires like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are aliens.

Elon Musk conspiracy theory
Listen to this article
Twitter user wonders if Elon Musk is an alien, here’s the billionaire’s reply
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

One can trust Elon Musk and the lore surrounding him to inspire the most bizarre conversations on Twitter. A similar back-and-forth about aliens was triggered earlier today after the billionaire replied to speculation about him being an alien.

On Monday, a Twitter user who goes by the name DogeDesigner (@cb_doge), tweeted an edited photo of Musk alongside the model of a Tesla robot and wrote, “What if @elonmusk is an alien & Optimus bots are the alien invasion? 🤣”. The Optimus bot is a general-purpose robotic humanoid that is being developed by Tesla.

In response, Musk tweeted, “Hopefully, one day we will be the aliens visiting other worlds”. Musk’s tweet soon gathered over 47,000 likes.

Earlier, Musk had tweeted, “Don’t worry, just some of my 👽🛸friends of mine stopping by …”. It was speculated that this was in response to the USA recently shooting down multiple unidentified objects over the North American airspace.

In a similar vein, Elon Musk had tweeted in November last year saying, “I’m an alien trying to get back to my home planet” in response to a prompt question about a ‘conspiracy theory that might be true’. Back in August 2020, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO drew flak from historians and scientists after he claimed that the Great Pyramids of Egypt were built by aliens.

The origins of the ‘Musk is an alien’ conspiracy theory are unclear, but he is not the only technocrat who is accused to have extraterritorial origins. Back in May 2020, many people tweeted about how Mark Zuckerberg is an alien or a robot after he posted a group selfie with Meta employees.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-02-2023 at 16:12 IST
Next Story

Chennai This Week: Concerts by Jonita Gandhi, Pradeep Kumar, stand-up comedy and much more

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close