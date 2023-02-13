Twitter user wonders if Elon Musk is an alien, here’s the billionaire’s reply

One can trust Elon Musk and the lore surrounding him to inspire the most bizarre conversations on Twitter. A similar back-and-forth about aliens was triggered earlier today after the billionaire replied to speculation about him being an alien.

On Monday, a Twitter user who goes by the name DogeDesigner (@cb_doge), tweeted an edited photo of Musk alongside the model of a Tesla robot and wrote, “What if @elonmusk is an alien & Optimus bots are the alien invasion? 🤣”. The Optimus bot is a general-purpose robotic humanoid that is being developed by Tesla.

In response, Musk tweeted, “Hopefully, one day we will be the aliens visiting other worlds”. Musk’s tweet soon gathered over 47,000 likes.

Hopefully, one day we will be the aliens visiting other worlds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2023

Earlier, Musk had tweeted, “Don’t worry, just some of my 👽🛸friends of mine stopping by …”. It was speculated that this was in response to the USA recently shooting down multiple unidentified objects over the North American airspace.

Don’t worry, just some of my 👽 🛸 friends of mine stopping by … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2023

In a similar vein, Elon Musk had tweeted in November last year saying, “I’m an alien trying to get back to my home planet” in response to a prompt question about a ‘conspiracy theory that might be true’. Back in August 2020, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO drew flak from historians and scientists after he claimed that the Great Pyramids of Egypt were built by aliens.

The origins of the ‘Musk is an alien’ conspiracy theory are unclear, but he is not the only technocrat who is accused to have extraterritorial origins. Back in May 2020, many people tweeted about how Mark Zuckerberg is an alien or a robot after he posted a group selfie with Meta employees.