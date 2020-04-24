Follow Us:
Friday, April 24, 2020
COVID19

Twitter’s official account starts a global conversation in gibberish

The official account of Twitter tweeted a seemingly random string of letters and asked people to come up with their own responses in gibberish.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 24, 2020 6:55:15 pm
Since tweeted, the tweet has garnered over 20 lakh likes with over three lakh people replies to the tweet.

People around the world are coming up with fun games and activities to keep themselves amused during the coronavirus pandemic, and Twitter sparked a conversation in gibberish with a tweet.

“Ahhhhfdsjkhfjskhfjkldshfkljsdhfkjdhfkjlshdfkljsdhfjkdshfjksdhfjdksfhjkdshfjsdhfjkshfjksdfhjksdhfjksdfhjkdsfh. Your turn.” The popular social media platform tweeted.

The tweet did not take much time to get responses and people from across the world replied to it with their own versions:

The tweet has garnered over 20 lakh likes with over three lakh people commenting in response to it.

