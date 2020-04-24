Twitter’s official account starts a global conversation in gibberish

People around the world are coming up with fun games and activities to keep themselves amused during the coronavirus pandemic, and Twitter sparked a conversation in gibberish with a tweet.
The official account of Twitter tweeted a seemingly random string of letters and asked people to come up with their own responses in gibberish.
“Ahhhhfdsjkhfjskhfjkldshfkljsdhfkjdhfkjlshdfkljsdhfjkdshfjksdhfjdksfhjkdshfjsdhfjkshfjksdfhjksdhfjksdfhjkdsfh. Your turn.” The popular social media platform tweeted.
Ahhhhfdsjkhfjskhfjkldshfkljsdhfkjdhfkjlshdfkljsdhfjkdshfjksdhfjdksfhjkdshfjsdhfjkshfjksdfhjksdhfjksdfhjkdsfh
your turn.
— Twitter (@Twitter) April 23, 2020
The tweet did not take much time to get responses and people from across the world replied to it with their own versions:
aaaahdickwkgfkdociekgkevndlxowoowkfksncndkckdgnskfkvneigowckwnwckebckswkfjskdjsndwkdkwjdievkcnekdkwkfkwkfiwockwkdskckwkckwkcjwckwkd vi kdckwf pic.twitter.com/jhUHuboxqB
— ᗩՆɿ ♡ ⁷ദരറ൭੮രറ (@melodyasbts) April 23, 2020
something we can all agree on
— Twitter (@Twitter) April 23, 2020
btspavedthewayjsjsjsksksgshsjsjskskdkdkdkdhshdjdkdkdoehshebd
— 🐯 (@TAEVERSACES) April 23, 2020
thatstruekdllsjsjsslslls
— Twitter (@Twitter) April 23, 2020
Dear twitter handler have u drunk?
— Ambreena Syed (@Ambreen62986028) April 23, 2020
water? 8 glasses a day.
— Twitter (@Twitter) April 23, 2020
you have a good point but I think dhcsfbngdfbd ah bk JB fgcsgj BBckhgfchgfjhfsgj vfhjbfhkhddhgbdsggdfgjvcgcvfggvjccdthjhgf
— Malik Ofori (@malikofori) April 23, 2020
that keyboard smash is kinda ugly
— ً lani⁷ (@moonchildpjms) April 23, 2020
but the feeling is beautiful
— Twitter (@Twitter) April 23, 2020
Are you alright @twitter?
— ⁰³²⁵⋈₇𝖆𝖗𝖆₈⌖¹²⁷↺ 🇵🇭➵ #ridin 💥 (@highyoungwon) April 23, 2020
much better
— Twitter (@Twitter) April 23, 2020
Fbdjsjdndjdkdn I need a life jfjfjdkddjdj
— Dean (@DeanCoxj) April 23, 2020
was that autocorrect?
— Twitter (@Twitter) April 23, 2020
The tweet has garnered over 20 lakh likes with over three lakh people commenting in response to it.
