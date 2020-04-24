Twitter’s official account starts a global conversation in gibberish

Since tweeted, the tweet has garnered over 20 lakh likes with over three lakh people replies to the tweet. (Picture credit: Pixabay) Since tweeted, the tweet has garnered over 20 lakh likes with over three lakh people replies to the tweet. (Picture credit: Pixabay)

People around the world are coming up with fun games and activities to keep themselves amused during the coronavirus pandemic, and Twitter sparked a conversation in gibberish with a tweet.

The official account of Twitter tweeted a seemingly random string of letters and asked people to come up with their own responses in gibberish.

“Ahhhhfdsjkhfjskhfjkldshfkljsdhfkjdhfkjlshdfkljsdhfjkdshfjksdhfjdksfhjkdshfjsdhfjkshfjksdfhjksdhfjksdfhjkdsfh. Your turn.” The popular social media platform tweeted.

Ahhhhfdsjkhfjskhfjkldshfkljsdhfkjdhfkjlshdfkljsdhfjkdshfjksdhfjdksfhjkdshfjsdhfjkshfjksdfhjksdhfjksdfhjkdsfh your turn. — Twitter (@Twitter) April 23, 2020

The tweet did not take much time to get responses and people from across the world replied to it with their own versions:

aaaahdickwkgfkdociekgkevndlxowoowkfksncndkckdgnskfkvneigowckwnwckebckswkfjskdjsndwkdkwjdievkcnekdkwkfkwkfiwockwkdskckwkckwkcjwckwkd vi kdckwf pic.twitter.com/jhUHuboxqB — ᗩՆɿ ♡ ⁷ദരറ൭੮രറ (@melodyasbts) April 23, 2020

something we can all agree on — Twitter (@Twitter) April 23, 2020

thatstruekdllsjsjsslslls — Twitter (@Twitter) April 23, 2020

Dear twitter handler have u drunk? — Ambreena Syed (@Ambreen62986028) April 23, 2020

water? 8 glasses a day. — Twitter (@Twitter) April 23, 2020

you have a good point but I think dhcsfbngdfbd ah bk JB fgcsgj BBckhgfchgfjhfsgj vfhjbfhkhddhgbdsggdfgjvcgcvfggvjccdthjhgf — Malik Ofori (@malikofori) April 23, 2020

that keyboard smash is kinda ugly — ً lani⁷ (@moonchildpjms) April 23, 2020

but the feeling is beautiful — Twitter (@Twitter) April 23, 2020

much better — Twitter (@Twitter) April 23, 2020

Fbdjsjdndjdkdn I need a life jfjfjdkddjdj — Dean (@DeanCoxj) April 23, 2020

was that autocorrect? — Twitter (@Twitter) April 23, 2020

The tweet has garnered over 20 lakh likes with over three lakh people commenting in response to it.

