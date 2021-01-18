As #WeMetOnTwitter trends, single people flood Twitter with memes

Single people took over the hashtag trending to share memes and jokes about their relationship status on the platform.

#WeMetOnTwitter is the latest hashtag that is trending on Twitter, with users sharing stories of meeting their partners on the platform. However, the trend has now inspired memes and jokes by singles on the platform.

Take a look here how they hijacked the hashtag and joked about their relationship status.

After reading the tweet about #WeMetOnTwitter Single be like : pic.twitter.com/ctJ4uaxOPn — 𝐍𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 🥀 (@IamNishaKumari) January 17, 2021

My actual reaction when I saw #WeMetOnTwitter is trending 🙂 pic.twitter.com/b5uq2eRMHU — Ria🍕💕 (@riyabhowmik11) January 17, 2021

Ppl who are trending #WeMetOnTwitter

Single me to them pic.twitter.com/YYuaEdmybe — Smurfette💙 (@tweet2appi) January 18, 2021

Everytime i see this hastag on trending #WeMetOnTwitter Me : pic.twitter.com/6ei0WdGDO3 — N E E R 🔥 J (@neerajbangaa) January 18, 2021

#WeMetOnTwitter is trending again in the morning Single’s : pic.twitter.com/er1k1rZ4Gi — Iqra ツ (@chaiaddict97) January 18, 2021

The hashtag trend, which was started by Twitter back in 2018, had urged users from across the globe to post how they met their “friend, significant other, business partner or someone else” on the networking website.

👋 Other We want to celebrate your connections this Valentine’s Day. Tweet your story using #WeMetOnTwitter and we may feature your Tweet in a special Moment. — Twitter (@Twitter) February 13, 2018

