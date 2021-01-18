As #WeMetOnTwitter trends, single people flood Twitter with memes

#WeMetOnTwitter is the latest hashtag that is trending on Twitter, with users sharing stories of meeting their partners on the platform. However, the trend has now inspired memes and jokes by singles on the platform.
Take a look here how they hijacked the hashtag and joked about their relationship status.
After reading the tweet about #WeMetOnTwitter
Single be like : pic.twitter.com/ctJ4uaxOPn
— 𝐍𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 🥀 (@IamNishaKumari) January 17, 2021
My actual reaction when I saw #WeMetOnTwitter is trending 🙂 pic.twitter.com/b5uq2eRMHU
— Ria🍕💕 (@riyabhowmik11) January 17, 2021
Ppl who are trending #WeMetOnTwitter
Single me to them pic.twitter.com/YYuaEdmybe
— Smurfette💙 (@tweet2appi) January 18, 2021
It’s again started trending guys🙂 pic.twitter.com/BO5ZIo3yw3
— Rahul Pandey (@rahulpandey89) January 18, 2021
Me*- Still Single! Replying to Twitter*#WeMetOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/syabxA0ol5
— Dhiraj jha (@i_m_dhiraj_) January 18, 2021
Other apps watching
#WeMetOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/CsMqQjEY7N
— Anurag Singh💫 (@_anuraggg) January 18, 2021
Everytime i see this hastag on trending #WeMetOnTwitter
Me : pic.twitter.com/6ei0WdGDO3
— N E E R 🔥 J (@neerajbangaa) January 18, 2021
This is how #WeMetOnTwitter 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/CTvRMqZuJG
— Javeriah (@_hey_stalkers) January 18, 2021
😍😍😍😍😍🙈
Best Couple ♥️🤩 pic.twitter.com/nSoy2Ys4YJ
— Prof. Ekta ( Cambridge University)🕌🔨 (@Saffronloverr) January 18, 2021
After seeing this trend #WeMetOnTwitter#Twitter Headquarter right now👇 pic.twitter.com/BVkq5ueEDr
— 🦋…..KRITI …..🦋 (@Kritiii96) January 18, 2021
#WeMetOnTwitter trending
Single boys and girls : pic.twitter.com/jcbN1pXLQ8
— @iamalphas (@iamalphas1) January 18, 2021
People : #WeMetOnTwitter
Online Dating Apps : pic.twitter.com/DuQNYGtHVH
— Piyush Dashore (@Piyush_Dashore7) January 18, 2021
#WeMetOnTwitter is trending again in the morning
Single’s : pic.twitter.com/er1k1rZ4Gi
— Iqra ツ (@chaiaddict97) January 18, 2021
The hashtag trend, which was started by Twitter back in 2018, had urged users from across the globe to post how they met their “friend, significant other, business partner or someone else” on the networking website.
Have you met one of the following on Twitter?
🤝 Friend
💙 Significant Other
💼 Business Partner
👋 Other
We want to celebrate your connections this Valentine’s Day. Tweet your story using #WeMetOnTwitter and we may feature your Tweet in a special Moment.
— Twitter (@Twitter) February 13, 2018
“We want to celebrate your connections this Valentine’s Day. Tweet your story using #WeMetOnTwitter and we may feature your Tweet in a special Moment,” the tweet had read.
