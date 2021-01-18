scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 18, 2021
Must Read

As #WeMetOnTwitter trends, single people flood Twitter with memes

The hashtag trend, which was started by Twitter back in 2018, had urged users from across the globe to post how they met their “friend, significant other, business partner or someone else” on the networking website.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 18, 2021 2:45:52 pm
Twitter, Twitter trending hashtag, WeMetOnTwitter, We Met On Twitter, WeMetOnTwitter challenge, WeMetOnTwitter memes, WeMetOnTwitter singles memes, WeMetOnTwitter trending, Trending news, Indian Express newsSingle people took over the hashtag trending to share memes and jokes about their relationship status on the platform.

#WeMetOnTwitter is the latest hashtag that is trending on Twitter, with users sharing stories of meeting their partners on the platform. However, the trend has now inspired memes and jokes by singles on the platform.

Take a look here how they hijacked the hashtag and joked about their relationship status.

The hashtag trend, which was started by Twitter back in 2018, had urged users from across the globe to post how they met their “friend, significant other, business partner or someone else” on the networking website.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

“We want to celebrate your connections this Valentine’s Day. Tweet your story using #WeMetOnTwitter and we may feature your Tweet in a special Moment,” the tweet had read.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 18: Latest News

Advertisement