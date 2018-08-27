Twitter thread supports Serena Williams’ catsuit, features unique outfits worn by black sportswomen

Giving reference to the Williams episode, Lisa Bolekaja shared several black sportswomen who wore interesting outfits for their events. (Source: LisaBolekaja/Twitter) Giving reference to the Williams episode, Lisa Bolekaja shared several black sportswomen who wore interesting outfits for their events. (Source: LisaBolekaja/Twitter)

French Tennis Federation’s comment on Serena Williams’ black catsuit has intrigued many, with many taking to social media to express their anger. The suit, which was especially designed by Nike to help the 23-time Grand Slam champion cope with the medical problem of blood clots, does not fit under the new dress code the French Open federation will be issuing. In support of Williams as well as other coloured women, Twitter user Lisa Bolekaja shared a series of pictures showcasing the unique outfits worn by famous black personalities.

Giving reference to the Williams episode, the user wrote, “I know folks are trying to steal Serena Williams’ joy for serving us all looks on the court, but she follows a grand tradition of “I don’t know what u heaux are wearing but I’m bringing it” Black women in sports. Hi Queen Flo Jo.”

1. I know folks are trying to steal Serena Williams’ joy for serving us all looks on the court, but she follows a grand tradition of “I don’t know what u heaux are wearing but I’m bringing it” Black women in sports. Hi Queen Flo Jo. + pic.twitter.com/YUa0zH55Am — WhatFreshHellisThis (@LisaBolekaja) August 24, 2018

French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli, in an interview with Tennis magazine, specifically mentioned Williams’ last year’s outfit and remarked, “It will no longer be accepted.” Giudicelli was further quoted saying, “I believe we have sometimes gone too far. You have to respect the game and the place.”

2. I could not wait to see Gail Deaver’s nails every time she came out. “Yes bitch, I will have these color-coordinated long ass nails and win this Gold, whut?” + pic.twitter.com/mnTsE9ZQh3 — WhatFreshHellisThis (@LisaBolekaja) August 24, 2018

5. Serena been on it since Day 1. A young fashionista. Y’all remember when they tried to keep her beads off the court?+ pic.twitter.com/58CqSc8O4Z — WhatFreshHellisThis (@LisaBolekaja) August 24, 2018

6. The Queen of ALL SPORTS, can wear whatevea the hell she wants you tacky unrefined plebians. pic.twitter.com/TOGoa1S7Vk — WhatFreshHellisThis (@LisaBolekaja) August 24, 2018

7. I hope she shows up in her wedding dress and just drags everyone up and down the court. Fin. pic.twitter.com/S9IpDdz7JF — WhatFreshHellisThis (@LisaBolekaja) August 24, 2018

The tweet has gone viral with over 2 thousand retweets and six thousand likes at the time of writing.

