Twitter thread supports Serena Williams’ catsuit, features unique outfits worn by black sportswomen

Monday, August 27, 2018
In support of Serena Williams’ catsuit, which was recently criticised by French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli, a Twitter user featured multiple black sportswomen wearing unique outfits in her thread.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 27, 2018 4:38:37 pm
Serena Williams, Serena Williams black suit, Serena Williams catsuit, French Open, French Open serena williams, Giving reference to the Williams episode, Lisa Bolekaja shared several black sportswomen who wore interesting outfits for their events. (Source: LisaBolekaja/Twitter)

French Tennis Federation’s comment on Serena Williams’ black catsuit has intrigued many, with many taking to social media to express their anger. The suit, which was especially designed by Nike to help the 23-time Grand Slam champion cope with the medical problem of blood clots, does not fit under the new dress code the French Open federation will be issuing. In support of Williams as well as other coloured women, Twitter user Lisa Bolekaja shared a series of pictures showcasing the unique outfits worn by famous black personalities.

Giving reference to the Williams episode, the user wrote, “I know folks are trying to steal Serena Williams’ joy for serving us all looks on the court, but she follows a grand tradition of “I don’t know what u heaux are wearing but I’m bringing it” Black women in sports. Hi Queen Flo Jo.”

French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli, in an interview with Tennis magazine, specifically mentioned Williams’ last year’s outfit and remarked, “It will no longer be accepted.” Giudicelli was further quoted saying, “I believe we have sometimes gone too far. You have to respect the game and the place.”

The tweet has gone viral with over 2 thousand retweets and six thousand likes at the time of writing.

