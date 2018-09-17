This Twitter thread captures the intensity of typhoon Mangkhut

Typhoon Mangkhut has displaced many in various Asian countries. (Source: AP) Typhoon Mangkhut has displaced many in various Asian countries. (Source: AP)

Typhoon Mangkhut, the deadly tropical storm, has continued to cause massive destruction and displaced many in South East Asia. People in China and the Philippines are struggling to pick up the pieces as the typhoon left a trail of death and destruction.

According to The Guardian, the typhoon has hit the heavily populated Guangdong region, a Chinese province, with a wind speed of 100mph after passing through Hong Kong and killing many in the Philippines. Over 100 people have been injured due to the storm and over half a million have been evacuated from the cities, the report said.

ALSO READ | What is Typhoon Mangkhut?

Amidst the chaos, Jennifer Zhu Scott, a US-based entrepreneur, started a Twitter thread highlighting the intensity of the storm. She posted multiple videos of the ongoing storm as it hit Shenzhen and Hong Kong. Taking to social media, she tweeted, “Starting a thread of various videos today in HK and Shenzhen as the world’s strongest storm #TyphoonManghkut wiping our cities.”

Starting a thread of various videos today in HK and Shenzhen as the world’s strongest storm #TyphoonManghkut wiping our cities. (Videos are not mine but collected from messages doing the rounds w WhatsApp and WeChat) pic.twitter.com/FXU5ITrFqN — Jen Zhu (@jenzhuscott) September 16, 2018

Someone’s apartment in the east side of HK pic.twitter.com/2LaVZm2RX1 — Jen Zhu (@jenzhuscott) September 16, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App