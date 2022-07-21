scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Twitter thread on silly mistakes by professionals leaves social media in splits

The Twitter thread started with a viral tweet from a Texas Woman's University professor, Dr. Paul Bones, that has over 31,000 likes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 21, 2022 1:23:52 pm
Not always do people, especially those who are successful in their field of work, think about talking about their achievements on Twitter.

A viral tweet by a university professor has unexpectedly prompted people to talk about their silly failures too.

Dr. Paul Bones, a professor at the Texas Woman’s University, tweeted Thursday, “Hi. My name is Paul. I have a PhD and tenure. Today I decided to test if a bottle of super glue was open by squirting it into my hand. Then I tried to clean my hand by wiping it on a box.”

His tweet went viral with over 31,000 likes in just a few hours and soon it prompted other academics and senior professors to talk about their mindless mistakes.

Commenting on the Twitter thread, a professional chef wrote, “I’m a professional chef with 2 degrees and 20+ years of experience, and last week I shocked myself when I licked brownie batter off of a hand mixer that was still plugged in.”

A development banker said, “Graduate of both Harvard and MIT here. On more than one occasion have had to have hotel staff come to room to explain to me how to operate a shower. Have also asked on Facebook how to uncap a bottle of laundry detergent.”

“Hi. I can manage multiple titratable medications, procedures, orders, lab results, etc on a crashing critical care patient. I also have a hard time knowing what day of the week it is among many other basic struggles. We all have our strengths and weaknesses,” a medical professional admitted.

