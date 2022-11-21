scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

The viral Twitter thread exposes how female reproductive parts are named after men

The now-viral thread claims that there are 'no parts of the gynaecological anatomy named after women'.

To mark the occasion of men’s day, the Vagina Museum published an interesting Twitter thread that detailed a list of male doctors and researchers after whom the parts of the female reproductive tract are named. The now-viral thread also claimed that there are “no parts of the gynaecological anatomy named after women”.

The thread starts with Gabriele Falloppio, an Italian physician after whom fallopian tubes are named. The list also named British American gynaecologist Alexander Skene, the namesake of Skene’s glands. The threads explains Skene’s glands as “a pair of glands on either side of the urethral opening which secretes a fluid during arousal and orgasm (female ejaculation).”

Dutch physician Regnier de Graaf who is credited with discovering the Graafian follicles (now called ovarian follicles); German physiologist Johannes Peter Müller who discovered Müllerian ducts; and James Douglas credited with discovering the ‘pouch of Douglas’ (a pouch-like organ between formed between the rectum and the uterus), were named in the thread along with many others.

So far this thread has over 30,000 likes. Interestingly, along with recognising the significant discoveries done by the above-mentioned physicians and doctors, netizens used this thread to talk about female doctors whose contributions have been historically negated.

People also spoke about how surgeons like J. Marion Sims, regarded as the ‘father of gynaecology’ often indulged in unethical medical practices that involved experimenting on enslaved Black women. The Vagina Museum is a museum dedicated to “vaginas, vulvas and the gynae anatomy”. It is located in London’s Camden Market in UK.

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 01:42:13 pm
First published on: 21-11-2022 at 01:42:13 pm
