Twitter says it’s ‘hungry’ online, and food chains and Tweeple deliver!

Recently, adding another word to their cryptic list of tweets, the platform just simply tweeted, "Hungry" and what followed next was pretty entertaining.

Twitter might be one of the most interesting social media platforms, given the wide range of entertainment sources right from quirky tweets to hilarious meme by its users. And the official handle of the micro-blogging site certainly remains to be one of the most intriguing accounts. From sometimes self-reflective tweets, like asking people to go off the site to tell someone how much they love to confusing ones words like “Hmmm” and “Hahahahahahahaha” — that got everyone talking online.

Recently, adding another word to their cryptic list of tweets, the platform just simply tweeted, "Hungry. What followed next was pretty entertaining.

While most users joined in the Twitter thread to give answers on what they like when they’re hungry, others cracked jokes online.

However, it was the replies of food chains and delivery apps that stole the thunder online. While some offered to supply them free meals, others asked them to come over for a treat! And as always, Twitter’s reply to the tweets took the cake away.

With over 61,000 likes and more than 7000 replies, the thread has garnered a lot of attention online. Here are some of the best replies.

The mouthwatering Twitter thread surely left many hungry online!

