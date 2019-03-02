Twitter says it’s ‘hungry’ online, and food chains and Tweeple deliver!

Twitter might be one of the most interesting social media platforms, given the wide range of entertainment sources right from quirky tweets to hilarious meme by its users. And the official handle of the micro-blogging site certainly remains to be one of the most intriguing accounts. From sometimes self-reflective tweets, like asking people to go off the site to tell someone how much they love to confusing ones words like “Hmmm” and “Hahahahahahahaha” — that got everyone talking online.

Recently, adding another word to their cryptic list of tweets, the platform just simply tweeted, “Hungry. What followed next was pretty entertaining.

hungry — Twitter (@Twitter) February 28, 2019

While most users joined in the Twitter thread to give answers on what they like when they’re hungry, others cracked jokes online.

grab a snickers https://t.co/qBoxKDiO7Z — C H R I S N A (@krebalbuena) March 2, 2019

Therapist: how are you feeling right now?

Me: https://t.co/gOaMGtGL6k — J Snow (@JSnow19599570) March 2, 2019

Bird 🐤 dey hungry? Abeg go find earthworm chop or small grains ni https://t.co/ZUL5XERsnr — Fя̲̅a₦kLi₦ ₦€я̲̅o-p. (@phrankmax) March 2, 2019

However, it was the replies of food chains and delivery apps that stole the thunder online. While some offered to supply them free meals, others asked them to come over for a treat! And as always, Twitter’s reply to the tweets took the cake away.

With over 61,000 likes and more than 7000 replies, the thread has garnered a lot of attention online. Here are some of the best replies.

We have tonnes of Kebabs, Nachos, Shawarmas! Wanna listen to how they sound? Participate in the #SwiggyVoiceOfHunger challenge on Instagram to win a year’s worth of food vouchers from us! — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) March 1, 2019

Full — Twitter (@Twitter) February 28, 2019

Throw a whopper on the grill for us, we’re starving — Twitter (@Twitter) February 28, 2019

Need those nuggs — Twitter (@Twitter) February 28, 2019

It’s always a good time for Sandwiches 🥪 — Arby’s (@Arbys) February 28, 2019

Drooling — Twitter (@Twitter) February 28, 2019

for sweets? We got you — Little Debbie (@LittleDebbie) February 28, 2019

on the way — Twitter (@Twitter) February 28, 2019

The mouthwatering Twitter thread surely left many hungry online!