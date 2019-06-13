Twitter restores ‘God’ account. The handle’s first tweet after returning goes viral

If you are an active user on Twitter, there is no way you’ve missed the witty and sarcastic tweets by ‘God’ on the microblogging site. The account @TheTweetOfGod, gives people amusing divine perspectives and is mostly known for agnostic tweets. However, not all the handle’s tweets always win hearts and there have been times it has offended people. The account has been reported multiple times in the past and while it usually passes without incident, earlier this week Twitter suspended the account.

The account @TheTweetOfGod – which has nearly six million followers – posted a tweet in support of the LGBTQIA community during the ongoing Pride Month. The account managed by David Javerbaum, who was a writer and producer on ‘The Daily Show’ and ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’, has been immensely popular since it came into existence in 2010.

If gay people are a mistake, they’re a mistake I’ve made hundreds of millions of times, which proves I’m incompetent and shouldn’t be relied upon for anything. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) June 11, 2019

The tweet was reported and Twitter concluded that it violated its rules against “hateful conduct”. In an explanation, the company said, “You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.” The account was then locked, something that the handle did not take kindly to.

Soon, fans of ‘God’ started tweeting at Twitter asking the company to unlock his account and within a day, it was restored after the company found “there was no violation” and accepted there was “an error”.

The handle’s first tweet after being restored has people in splits. Sharing the letter on the platform, ‘God’ made it clear that he was “done”. “Don’t try to make all kissy-kissy with Me now, Twitter. It’s too late. You messed with the wrong Near Eastern Bronze Age sky-father-king projection. By the time I’m done with you, MYSPACE will laugh at your relevance,” the account tweeted.

“Hello God”. Please. Don’t try to make all kissy-kissy with Me now, Twitter. It’s too late. You messed with the wrong Near Eastern Bronze Age sky-father-king projection. By the time I’m done with you, MYSPACE will laugh at your relevance. pic.twitter.com/5tasH3X0t4 — God (@TheTweetOfGod) June 11, 2019

As the letter was addressed “Dear God”, it tickled the funny bone of many online and they suggested Twitter restored his account to avoid his wrath and vengeance!

