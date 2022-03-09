Twitter reacts to Spotify and Discord disruption with memes

On Tuesday night, Spotify and Discord faced disruptions as several users reported that they were unable to log in to their accounts either from their mobiles devices or through the web. The disruptions occurred late on Tuesday around 11:30 pm IST.

Soon, both Spotify and Discord acknowledged that their platforms are facing some issues. Their services were mostly restored to their original programming after halting for a few hours. It is unclear why the apps went down.

ALSO READ | Here is why Spotify replaced its logo on social media with a Good Day biscuit

Tweeting the developments, Discord wrote at 1:33 am IST, “Discord is back up and running for messages, calls, and streams! We are still working on a few things like attachments and typing events, but those should come back online soon. Thanks for the patience everyone~”. Spotify also reported that “everything’s looking much better” and asked the users to reach out to their customer support in case they still need help.

Discord is back up and running for messages, calls, and streams! We are still working on a few things like attachments and typing events, but those should come back online soon. Thanks for the patience everyone~ — Discord (@discord) March 8, 2022

Everything’s looking much better now! Give @SpotifyCares a shout if you still need help. — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) March 8, 2022 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On Twitter, many users reacted to glitches on both apps with memes and jokes. While some people highlighted their dependency on Spotify and Discord, others poked fun at people who relied too much on the apps.

Me waiting for Spotify and Discord to go back up be like: pic.twitter.com/wcFS2HCmRb — Svien 🇳🇴 (@ThatGoonerSvien) March 8, 2022

me joining my family downstairs for dinner after 8 years since Spotify and Discord are down: pic.twitter.com/0T5CigeG6Y — ZaxPrefersTV (@zaxptv) March 8, 2022

everyone me on Spotify

freaking out with no issues:

about Spotify: pic.twitter.com/sRKSs1OpUj — LBD (@lookingforluke_) March 8, 2022

Everyone losing their minds cause Spotify and Discord shut down in the middle of the night. Meanwhile, me, who slept at 10pm and woke up at 5am: pic.twitter.com/F1SjO7Ln9B — idli dosanjh (@DhruvQureshi) March 9, 2022

BREAKING NEWS: SPOTIFY DOWN WORLDWIDE, FORCING MILLIONS TO BE ALONE WITH THEIR OWN THOUGHTS pic.twitter.com/5cVH5ZrAjY — Bikini Bottom News (@BB_Fish_Head) March 9, 2022

Everyone going to Twitter to see if Spotify and discord are still down #Discord #Spotify 😂 pic.twitter.com/9lgCtRx1j6 — 𝐎𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐚 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 – (Commissions Open) ⭐ (@Olivia0Smith) March 8, 2022

Spotify went down so y’all could listen to women today — v (@tinycommunist) March 9, 2022

Spotify and Discord right now pic.twitter.com/z2IhpHco5z — Paddy Keogh (@OddsOnFPL) March 8, 2022

Spotify and discord users runnin to twitter to fine out whats going on pic.twitter.com/cEvbMcldxz — Asher (@ash_51_50) March 8, 2022

everyone trying to remember their passwords to Spotify and Discord when it gets back up pic.twitter.com/UmjcfQLTPb — chair (@chairma_n) March 8, 2022

While Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming app, Discord is widely used by the gaming community. According to Statista, as of 2021, Spotify has 406 million active users worldwide and Discord caters to approximately 150 million monthly active users.