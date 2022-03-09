Twitter reacts to Spotify and Discord disruption with memes

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Updated: March 9, 2022 1:01:43 pm
Memes spotify, spotify and discord memes, spotify and discord down, discord news, discord global outage, spotify outage, Indian ExpressWhile Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming app, Discord is widely used by the gaming community.

On Tuesday night, Spotify and Discord faced disruptions as several users reported that they were unable to log in to their accounts either from their mobiles devices or through the web. The disruptions occurred late on Tuesday around 11:30 pm IST.

Soon, both Spotify and Discord acknowledged that their platforms are facing some issues. Their services were mostly restored to their original programming after halting for a few hours. It is unclear why the apps went down.

Tweeting the developments, Discord wrote at 1:33 am IST, “Discord is back up and running for messages, calls, and streams! We are still working on a few things like attachments and typing events, but those should come back online soon. Thanks for the patience everyone~”. Spotify also reported that “everything’s looking much better” and asked the users to reach out to their customer support in case they still need help.

On Twitter, many users reacted to glitches on both apps with memes and jokes. While some people highlighted their dependency on Spotify and Discord, others poked fun at people who relied too much on the apps.

 

While Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming app, Discord is widely used by the gaming community. According to Statista, as of 2021, Spotify has 406 million active users worldwide and Discord caters to approximately 150 million monthly active users.

