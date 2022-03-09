Twitter reacts to Spotify and Discord disruption with memes

Updated: March 9, 2022 1:01:43 pm
On Tuesday night, Spotify and Discord faced disruptions as several users reported that they were unable to log in to their accounts either from their mobiles devices or through the web. The disruptions occurred late on Tuesday around 11:30 pm IST.
Soon, both Spotify and Discord acknowledged that their platforms are facing some issues. Their services were mostly restored to their original programming after halting for a few hours. It is unclear why the apps went down.
Tweeting the developments, Discord wrote at 1:33 am IST, “Discord is back up and running for messages, calls, and streams! We are still working on a few things like attachments and typing events, but those should come back online soon. Thanks for the patience everyone~”. Spotify also reported that “everything’s looking much better” and asked the users to reach out to their customer support in case they still need help.
Discord is back up and running for messages, calls, and streams! We are still working on a few things like attachments and typing events, but those should come back online soon.
Thanks for the patience everyone~
— Discord (@discord) March 8, 2022
Everything’s looking much better now! Give @SpotifyCares a shout if you still need help.
— Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) March 8, 2022
On Twitter, many users reacted to glitches on both apps with memes and jokes. While some people highlighted their dependency on Spotify and Discord, others poked fun at people who relied too much on the apps.
Me waiting for Spotify and Discord to go back up be like: pic.twitter.com/wcFS2HCmRb
— Svien 🇳🇴 (@ThatGoonerSvien) March 8, 2022
me joining my family downstairs for dinner after 8 years since Spotify and Discord are down: pic.twitter.com/0T5CigeG6Y
— ZaxPrefersTV (@zaxptv) March 8, 2022
everyone me on Spotify
freaking out with no issues:
about Spotify: pic.twitter.com/sRKSs1OpUj
— LBD (@lookingforluke_) March 8, 2022
Everyone losing their minds cause Spotify and Discord shut down in the middle of the night.
Meanwhile, me, who slept at 10pm and woke up at 5am: pic.twitter.com/F1SjO7Ln9B
— idli dosanjh (@DhruvQureshi) March 9, 2022
BREAKING NEWS: SPOTIFY DOWN WORLDWIDE, FORCING MILLIONS TO BE ALONE WITH THEIR OWN THOUGHTS pic.twitter.com/5cVH5ZrAjY
— Bikini Bottom News (@BB_Fish_Head) March 9, 2022
Everyone going to Twitter to see if Spotify and discord are still down #Discord #Spotify 😂 pic.twitter.com/9lgCtRx1j6
— 𝐎𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐚 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 – (Commissions Open) ⭐ (@Olivia0Smith) March 8, 2022
Spotify went down so y’all could listen to women today
— v (@tinycommunist) March 9, 2022
Spotify and Discord right now pic.twitter.com/z2IhpHco5z
— Paddy Keogh (@OddsOnFPL) March 8, 2022
Spotify and discord users runnin to twitter to fine out whats going on pic.twitter.com/cEvbMcldxz
— Asher (@ash_51_50) March 8, 2022
everyone trying to remember their passwords to Spotify and Discord when it gets back up pic.twitter.com/UmjcfQLTPb
— chair (@chairma_n) March 8, 2022
While Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming app, Discord is widely used by the gaming community. According to Statista, as of 2021, Spotify has 406 million active users worldwide and Discord caters to approximately 150 million monthly active users.
