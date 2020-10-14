scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Why this email allegedly written by a professor got Twitter searching for him

The alleged professor has claimed in the email that an exam was being delayed because he had been shot, was undergoing a messy divorce and had tested positive for Covid-19.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 14, 2020 7:10:46 pm
professor postpone exam being shot covid, covid, online exam, english professor patrick wilson, viral news, funny news, indian expressPeople didn't care much if the email was fake or real.

An alleged email from a professor postponing an exam because he allegedly got shot, while undergoing a messy divorce and after testing Covid-19 positive got a lot of people talking on Twitter.

“Against my best wishes, I have been shot and am being treated in the ER. I also have COVID, and the divorce is getting messy,” said the email allegedly written by an English professor.

But despite these dramatic events, the email says the exam was only postponed by a week.

“If I’m alive, the exam will be moved to Monday of next week,” says the email from the professor allegedly named Patrick Wilson.

“Just received this rollercoaster of an email from one of my professors,” wrote Twitter user decent pigeon (@decentbirthday) while sharing it.

While it’s not clear whether the email is authentic, the tweet got nearly 8 lakh likes and 1.3 lakh retweets. Given the handle often tweets hoaxes many believe this could also be an elaborate one. However, the email did prompt many to  led people to search for ‘Professor Patrick Wilson’ on the websites of various US universities.

Many joked that the email qualifies to be made into a novel or movie.

The handle later shared another update that said the exam will be held “Unlike my wife, I expect you not to cheat. Good luck to all!” says the last line of the second mail.

