Why this email allegedly written by a professor got Twitter searching for him

People didn't care much if the email was fake or real.

An alleged email from a professor postponing an exam because he allegedly got shot, while undergoing a messy divorce and after testing Covid-19 positive got a lot of people talking on Twitter.

“Against my best wishes, I have been shot and am being treated in the ER. I also have COVID, and the divorce is getting messy,” said the email allegedly written by an English professor.

But despite these dramatic events, the email says the exam was only postponed by a week.

“If I’m alive, the exam will be moved to Monday of next week,” says the email from the professor allegedly named Patrick Wilson.

“Just received this rollercoaster of an email from one of my professors,” wrote Twitter user decent pigeon (@decentbirthday) while sharing it.

Just received this rollercoaster of an email from one of my professors pic.twitter.com/6vGfiRNFI9 — decent pigeon (@decentbirthday) October 12, 2020

While it’s not clear whether the email is authentic, the tweet got nearly 8 lakh likes and 1.3 lakh retweets. Given the handle often tweets hoaxes many believe this could also be an elaborate one. However, the email did prompt many to led people to search for ‘Professor Patrick Wilson’ on the websites of various US universities.

I know this is probably fake, but I looked it up and there really is an English professor with that name. pic.twitter.com/zo2gECgQEW — valerie 🎃 (@hellocldwrld) October 12, 2020

Many joked that the email qualifies to be made into a novel or movie.

Someone give this man a sabbatical. https://t.co/PGM4hWaE6D — Melissa Murray (@ProfMMurray) October 12, 2020

Omgggggg… this is a lot in 7 ish sentences. https://t.co/DO9gD7cqB8 — TheCurvyFashionista (@MarieDenee) October 12, 2020

this man deserves to be tenured and given the Nobel Prize For Literature. — Afua S. Owusu (@afuasowusu) October 13, 2020

I know it’s his responsibility to send that message but damn it’s disturbing and a little depressing that he still has to think about him and his students’ work schedule while he’s being sent to the ER after being shot AND has COVID Dude needs a long break or something. — 🤖KholdKhreeper🤖 (Master’s Retrieval Arc) (@KholdKhaos63) October 12, 2020

This is How it started: How it’s going: in email form. — E Marquez (@EwinMawquez) October 12, 2020

“The only thing messier than the divorce is the kitchen floor, where, as I’ve mentioned, I was shot against my will.” — Sarah Kessler (@thecoachkessler) October 13, 2020

I wonder if being shot and the messy divorce have anything to do with each other — cal? (@cal_gif) October 12, 2020

I can’t believe he found a sentence to top “against my best wishes I have been shot” but “unlike my wife I expect you not to cheat” is up there. — Tiff (@tiffanyrg9) October 13, 2020

IMAGINE HOW TENURED ONE MUST BE TO AFFORD THIS LEVEL OF SHADE — Horror-mone Replacement Therapy (@biosexorcist) October 12, 2020

Someone get that man a drink… and a new wife — ❄Liz❄ (@CommanderZil) October 12, 2020

TL;DR Unfortunately I am not dead so the exam will take place — Alexandra Gellé (@AlexGelle) October 13, 2020

This is 2020 😆 sorry but I love this Prof – how could his wife cheat on someone that cool 😄 please tell him – get better soon!! We need more people like him in the world – preferably running countries 👊 — Pacificnorthwestkate (@pnwkate) October 13, 2020

Is this a poem about 2020? — vvarren (@vvarrenmusic) October 12, 2020

Me invested in the story: pic.twitter.com/HLUF8BT9aV — Isaiah Carter (@ICTheAlchemist) October 12, 2020

The handle later shared another update that said the exam will be held “Unlike my wife, I expect you not to cheat. Good luck to all!” says the last line of the second mail.

Update: he really doesn’t miss pic.twitter.com/UJqsHg2BN1 — decent pigeon (@decentbirthday) October 12, 2020

