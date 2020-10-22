scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 22, 2020
Bihar polls

Netizens react with memes and jokes as onion price soars in the country

Onion prices have been rising for some time now and the government had earlier banned the export of the bulb to try and control prices. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 22, 2020 3:33:09 pm
Onion price hike, Onion price hike memes, Onion price memes, high onion price Twitter reaction, #Onion Price, Onion price hike India, Trending news, Indian Express newsAs prices soared for the kitchen staple, netizens resorted to sharing memes and jokes on social media for respite.

As onion prices touched a record high across wholesale markets on October 21, netizens shared memes and jokes on Twitter about their struggle to cope with the high prices.

According to the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, a sharp spike in prices by Rs 11.56 per kg over the last 10 days has taken the all-India retail price of onion to Rs 51.95 per kg. This is 12.13 per cent higher than the price of Rs 46.33 per kg at this time last year.

Onion prices have been high for some time now and the government had earlier banned the export of the bulb to try and control prices.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Here’s how people reacted to the news of the rising price of onions

Seeing the steady rise in the price of the kitchen staple, the central government relaxed import norms for onions until December 15.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 22: Latest News

Advertisement