Netizens react with memes and jokes as onion price soars in the country

As prices soared for the kitchen staple, netizens resorted to sharing memes and jokes on social media for respite.

As onion prices touched a record high across wholesale markets on October 21, netizens shared memes and jokes on Twitter about their struggle to cope with the high prices.

According to the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, a sharp spike in prices by Rs 11.56 per kg over the last 10 days has taken the all-India retail price of onion to Rs 51.95 per kg. This is 12.13 per cent higher than the price of Rs 46.33 per kg at this time last year.

Onion prices have been high for some time now and the government had earlier banned the export of the bulb to try and control prices.

Here’s how people reacted to the news of the rising price of onions

Onion to other vegetables these days #OnionPrice pic.twitter.com/9aUYFB7TTd — Himanshu Gupta (@HimmyReviewRoom) October 22, 2020

My Jain friend calling me after the hike in #OnionPrice pic.twitter.com/s5P8bKKZhu — Adolfina (@alpha_adolfina) October 22, 2020

#OnionPrice hiked When u ask onion in salad Ur mom : pic.twitter.com/IqOhD1T2UD — Swati…🌻 (@Swatisahu08) October 22, 2020

#OnionPrice high again this year

Meanwhile onions to other vegetables be like….. pic.twitter.com/1Z9A15Ku66 — siddharth gupta (@sid6897) October 22, 2020

Thank God!

I am Jain #OnionPrice — Samriddhi (@I_am_samriddhi) October 22, 2020

Our finance minister Nirmala sitaraman is pure vegetarian.. If you ask about onion price

👇#OnionPrice pic.twitter.com/orZV4VeyjM — MdSohail (@MdSohai23006955) October 22, 2020

#OnionPrice Ordinary people complain after the prices soar. Rookies hoard cheap onions before the prices soar. Legends: pic.twitter.com/NxwLAOAx1W — Beeno🌼💖 Tesla’s Coil⚡ (@RebelGeek1111) October 22, 2020

Tomato:- 80Rs per kg.

Potato:- 34Rs per kg

Onion:- 80Rs per kg.

Petrol :- 85.18 per litre. This too after crude oil price is low. Me to Govt :#OnionPrice pic.twitter.com/r8LkuN0cCn — Ramsa Chaudhary 🇮🇳 (@Ramkishor_jaat_) October 22, 2020

A shocked onion after hearing that onions are selling for Rs 100/kg in some cities #OnionPrice pic.twitter.com/vzP1dyeAI2 — Swati Subhedar (@swatiSubhedar) October 22, 2020

Seeing the steady rise in the price of the kitchen staple, the central government relaxed import norms for onions until December 15.

