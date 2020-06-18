Twitter ‘s new voice tweet feature for iOS users triggers meme fest online

Following the announcement, many took to the website to respond to the new feature. Following the announcement, many took to the website to respond to the new feature.

While recently the introduction of Fleets by Twitter led to a meme fest on the microblogging website, another new interesting feature rolled out on the platform has left netizens poking fun at it. The new feature lets you tweet using your voice. With this new feature, you will be able to speak what you wish to tweet and share with your followers.

“You can Tweet a Tweet. But now you can Tweet your voice! Rolling out today on iOS, you can now record and Tweet with audio,” read the post. Twitter voice, just like a tweet, comes with a time limit. Each voice Tweet captures up to 140 seconds of audio.

Following the announcement, many took to social media to share their opinions on the new feature. While many wondered when the feature would be available for Android, others came up with hilarious scenarios that one may come across with the voice tweet feature. Here, take a look:

Twitter users now : pic.twitter.com/YzEj7m6FEv — Pranjul Sharma 🐰 (@pranjultweet) June 17, 2020

iPhone users on Twitter right now pic.twitter.com/MA62dvf8YL — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 17, 2020

Twitter arguments about to be real LOUD with these voice notes now huh !?🤣 — QUEEN IVD 👑 (@IvorianDoll_) June 17, 2020

*Twitter made the voicenote only available for iPhone users* Android users: pic.twitter.com/qRBGRLRCds — Sapphire™🔥 (@_just_sapphire) June 17, 2020

