How people on Twitter reacted to news that PM Modi will address nation on Tuesday

As the 21-day nationwide lockdown ends Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Monday that he will address the nation at 10 am.
As soon as the prime minister’s office made the announcement about the address that is expected to spell out the future course of action, here’s how people on Twitter reacted:
Take a look here:
— Tinku Sharma (@TinkuSh05150411) April 13, 2020
PM Modi to address nation on April 14 as India awaits Centre’s coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown decision#Lockdown2 #lockdownextension
Decision of lockdown 2.0 will declare tomorrow.
14/April : 10 AM#Lockdown2
We wait tomorrow’s decision of @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/cNuYbhLRhq
— Subhasis pati🇮🇳 (@Subhasispati10) April 13, 2020
Jinko Ghar pe rhna hai😅 pic.twitter.com/xgQtkALm7k
— arpit🔥 (@Sarcastic_broo) April 13, 2020
— the jadoo guy😎 (@thejadooguy) April 13, 2020
Liberals now: pic.twitter.com/eR0xztNc9U
— प्रोफेसर Kabira 🧘🏻♂️ (@thewordsofshiva) April 13, 2020
— Dill Vill (@DillVil) April 13, 2020
— SarcasMism (@TheCorona_19) April 13, 2020
Yoooooo Nachooo
TASK 3 aayega pic.twitter.com/g9e1zRQAUc
— AkhilMevada⚡ (@akhilmevada) April 13, 2020
me right now #Lockdownextention pic.twitter.com/wVOBwah5Kl
— Pranjul Sharma 🌼 (@pranjultweet) April 13, 2020
Oh yeah pic.twitter.com/2zU11Rr7M5
— JNU virus (@Saffron2024) April 13, 2020
Also waiting for the next task!!🤣🤣👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/xW9CdMmk1d
— Desi Guy (@Soum17785045) April 13, 2020
Waiting for next task
— عمّار صدّیقی Ammar Siddiqui (@Syyed8896) April 13, 2020
— Pun Panda😎 (@KalaHarshit) April 13, 2020
Whole country eagerly waiting for Modi’s Lockdown 2.0 announcement. #lockdown
Meanwhile Telangana, Odisha, Delhi, Punjab: pic.twitter.com/IS4kmDXvD1
— S S (@rockhearted_) April 13, 2020
Me right now!!! #Lockdown 2.0 barbers and hairstyles should be essential. pic.twitter.com/AHiQ02dxTi
— Anito Ayeh (@AyehNaga) April 13, 2020
Lockdown 2.0
INDIANS-Lets expect New Task to be a sensible one
PM Modi- pic.twitter.com/ZBMwSrQJSJ
— Aakash Kaliraman (@KaliaAakash) April 13, 2020
— Rahul 🏹 🇮🇳 (@BeingTrickyy) April 13, 2020
The address comes after a broad consensus emerged during a meeting between PM Modi and chief ministers to extend the lockdown.
Following the meeting, Odisha became the first state to extend a state-wide lockdown till April 30. Punjab followed suit and also extended the lockdown till May 1. Since then the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and West Bengal have extended lockdowns.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India crossed the 9,000-mark Monday, with nearly 1.85 million people are infected globally. (Track LIVE UPDATES here)
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.