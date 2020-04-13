Follow Us:
Monday, April 13, 2020
COVID19

How people on Twitter reacted to news that PM Modi will address nation on Tuesday

The address comes on the last day of a 21-day nationwide lockdown and after multiple states declared that they will be extending the lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 13, 2020 4:43:23 pm
India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PM Modi, address to nation, PM Modi address to nation memes, PM Modi memes, lockdown, Coronavirus, pandemic, COVID-19, Trending News, Indian Express news As soon as the prime minister’s office announced on twitter about PM’s address to spell out the future course of action, social media was abuzz with memes and jokes.

As the 21-day nationwide lockdown ends Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Monday that he will address the nation at 10 am.

As soon as the prime minister’s office made the announcement about the address that is expected to spell out the future course of action, here’s how people on Twitter reacted:

Take a look here:

The address comes after a broad consensus emerged during a meeting between PM Modi and chief ministers to extend the lockdown.

Following the meeting, Odisha became the first state to extend a state-wide lockdown till April 30. Punjab followed suit and also extended the lockdown till May 1. Since then the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and West Bengal have extended lockdowns.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India crossed the 9,000-mark Monday, with nearly 1.85 million people are infected globally. (Track LIVE UPDATES here)

