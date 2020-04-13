How people on Twitter reacted to news that PM Modi will address nation on Tuesday

As soon as the prime minister’s office announced on twitter about PM’s address to spell out the future course of action, social media was abuzz with memes and jokes. As soon as the prime minister’s office announced on twitter about PM’s address to spell out the future course of action, social media was abuzz with memes and jokes.

As the 21-day nationwide lockdown ends Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Monday that he will address the nation at 10 am.

As soon as the prime minister’s office made the announcement about the address that is expected to spell out the future course of action, here’s how people on Twitter reacted:

PM Modi to address nation on April 14 as India awaits Centre’s coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown decision#Lockdown2 #lockdownextension Decision of lockdown 2.0 will declare tomorrow.

14/April : 10 AM#Lockdown2

We wait tomorrow’s decision of @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/cNuYbhLRhq — Subhasis pati🇮🇳 (@Subhasispati10) April 13, 2020

Yoooooo Nachooo TASK 3 aayega pic.twitter.com/g9e1zRQAUc — AkhilMevada⚡ (@akhilmevada) April 13, 2020

Also waiting for the next task!!🤣🤣👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/xW9CdMmk1d — Desi Guy (@Soum17785045) April 13, 2020

Waiting for next task — عمّار صدّیقی Ammar Siddiqui (@Syyed8896) April 13, 2020

Whole country eagerly waiting for Modi’s Lockdown 2.0 announcement. #lockdown Meanwhile Telangana, Odisha, Delhi, Punjab: pic.twitter.com/IS4kmDXvD1 — S S (@rockhearted_) April 13, 2020

Me right now!!! #Lockdown 2.0 barbers and hairstyles should be essential. pic.twitter.com/AHiQ02dxTi — Anito Ayeh (@AyehNaga) April 13, 2020

Lockdown 2.0 INDIANS-Lets expect New Task to be a sensible one PM Modi- pic.twitter.com/ZBMwSrQJSJ — Aakash Kaliraman (@KaliaAakash) April 13, 2020

The address comes after a broad consensus emerged during a meeting between PM Modi and chief ministers to extend the lockdown.

Following the meeting, Odisha became the first state to extend a state-wide lockdown till April 30. Punjab followed suit and also extended the lockdown till May 1. Since then the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and West Bengal have extended lockdowns.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India crossed the 9,000-mark Monday, with nearly 1.85 million people are infected globally. (Track LIVE UPDATES here)

