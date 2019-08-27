Toggle Menu
Photo of Melania Trump and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at G7 goes viral, inspires memes

The photo was clicked as the leaders and their spouses had come together on Sunday for a "family photo" as the summit concluded.

The now-viral pictures caught the first lady right in the moment doing the customary two cheek kiss.

Photographs of US First Lady Melania Trump greeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G7 summit in France went viral on social media and even sparked the trending hashtag #MelaniaLovesTrudeau.

The photo was clicked as the leaders and their spouses had come together on Sunday for a “family photo” as the summit concluded. The now-viral pictures have the US First Lady giving the Canadian PM a customary two cheek kiss, but the air kiss went viral.

Since the photo went viral there have been plenty of memes and jokes about the photo. Here are some of the reactions:

The Group of Seven summit ended on Monday with a declaration in which the leaders committed themselves to “open and fair global trade and the stability of the global economy.”

