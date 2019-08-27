Photo of Melania Trump and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at G7 goes viral, inspires memes

Photographs of US First Lady Melania Trump greeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G7 summit in France went viral on social media and even sparked the trending hashtag #MelaniaLovesTrudeau.

The photo was clicked as the leaders and their spouses had come together on Sunday for a “family photo” as the summit concluded. The now-viral pictures have the US First Lady giving the Canadian PM a customary two cheek kiss, but the air kiss went viral.

Since the photo went viral there have been plenty of memes and jokes about the photo. Here are some of the reactions:

The Canadian people will pay dearly for this …. fear the wrath of the Donald! — Bruce Miller (@2Bruce) August 26, 2019

Nope. I’ll take him-he’s smoking hot. That pic is burning hotter than the Amazon rain forests right now. #MelaniaLovesTrudeau — Chris Kiley (@CaptainCPatches) August 26, 2019

She looks more happy kissing Trudeau VS her own husband!!! — pierre filiatreault (@dockyardcats) August 26, 2019

Melania looked the happiest she’s ever been since being seated next to #Obama at Bush’s funeral. pic.twitter.com/m3UTWKbiPl — Nick O’Teen (@doctornick_99) August 27, 2019

Watch out Trump!!! LOL — Jean A. (@johnny555555) August 26, 2019

I see sanctions and tariffs coming our way 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 — Rob (@minirob) August 26, 2019

With all due respect to both leaders, her facial expression indicates she has just be liberated from a 20 year curse. Love heals. — Shane Gerzon-Kessler (@shanegerzon) August 26, 2019

The Group of Seven summit ended on Monday with a declaration in which the leaders committed themselves to “open and fair global trade and the stability of the global economy.”