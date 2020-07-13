How a video has convinced people on Twitter that everything is cake

Though the trend has been going on for days, it all began when a compilation video of @redrosecake_tubageckil‘s realistic cakes. Though the trend has been going on for days, it all began when a compilation video of @redrosecake_tubageckil‘s realistic cakes.

A video of a chef cutting seemingly realistic objects, only to reveal that they are in fact cakes, has many on Twitter questioning reality and revealing what else turned out to be cake.

The memes and videos of things being revealed as cakes started doing the rounds of social media after a compilation of @redrosecake_tubageckil’s realistic-looking desserts was shared on Twitter.

The cakes in the video are made by Chef Tuba Geçkil of Red Rose Cake, who specialises in making realistic 3-D cakes that look like real objects.

This is what started the cake jokes, in case you’re lost😄 pic.twitter.com/Lq01fiVEjN — Femi Uche🐐 (@iamspreado) July 13, 2020

The video had over 28 million views, and features various objects such as crocodiles, toilet paper, potted plant, bananas, a pizza and more.

Here are the various memes that emerged on the platform after the video was shared:

obviously it’s the knife that’s turning everything into cake — Chai Guevara (@ElSangito) July 12, 2020

127 hours but when he finally cuts his arm it’s a cake — 𝕤𝕦𝕟𝕗𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣 (@spinubzilla) July 11, 2020

Everything is a cake! My whole life is a cake! https://t.co/9uFcKC8CME — Goose (@brendan_franco) July 11, 2020

I’m so traumatized I thought this was going to be a cake https://t.co/sQyRXmlZ43 — KB (@KaraRBrown) July 12, 2020

just dropped a butter knife on my foot and discovered that I am cake — Shayne Topp (@supershayne) July 11, 2020

boutta find out if my cat is a cake lol pic.twitter.com/1R88vyn1tO — mom (@100shreccs) July 11, 2020

NO. MORE. CUTTING. OBJECTS. that turn out to be cakes pic.twitter.com/wVwoMfWRfe — I think you should leave turbo team (@ITYSL) July 12, 2020

Laughing with my friends after testing to see it they’re actually a cake pic.twitter.com/BLTXIqFvtt — Curtis Kimberlin Jr (@ckimberlinjr) July 11, 2020

