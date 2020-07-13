scorecardresearch
How a video has convinced people on Twitter that everything is cake

The cakes in the video are made by Chef Tuba Geçkil of Red Rose Cake, who specialises in making realistic 3-D cakes that look like real objects.

Updated: July 13, 2020 7:22:32 pm
fake cake viral video, twitter memes, Unbelievable cake, trending Though the trend has been going on for days, it all began when a compilation video of @redrosecake_tubageckil‘s realistic cakes.

A video of a chef cutting seemingly realistic objects, only to reveal that they are in fact cakes, has many on Twitter questioning reality and revealing what else turned out to be cake.

The memes and videos of things being revealed as cakes started doing the rounds of social media after a compilation of @redrosecake_tubageckil’s realistic-looking desserts was shared on Twitter.

The cakes in the video are made by Chef Tuba Geçkil of Red Rose Cake, who specialises in making realistic 3-D cakes that look like real objects.

The video had over 28 million views, and features various objects such as crocodiles, toilet paper, potted plant, bananas, a pizza and more.

Here are the various memes that emerged on the platform after the video was shared:

