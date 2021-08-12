scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 12, 2021
Must Read

Twitter rolls out new design and font, confused users react with memes

Twitter rolled out design changes to its mobile and desktop sites. It said the changes in colour and typography was done in a bid to "clean up a lot of visual clutter".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 12, 2021 2:41:48 pm
twitter, twitter new font, twitter deisgn update, twitter new design, twitter chirp font, twitter font memes, tech news, viral news, indian expressMost users did not like the tiny font and many complained it's too small.

Sudden change can be pretty uncomfortable and confusing, and that’s exactly what happened on Twitter when the platform introduced modifications in its appearance and font. While the tech company was thrilled, many users were left unimpressed and flooded with platform with memes.

Twitter rolled out design changes to its mobile and desktop sites. It said the changes in colour and typography was done in a bid to “clean up a lot of visual clutter”.

ALSO READ |Japanese diplomat goes viral for posting identical origami cranes for almost a year

The new font called Chirp was revealed in January, but was introduced globally on Thursday. “Chirp strikes the balance between messy and sharp to amplify the fun and irreverence of a Tweet, but can also carry the weight of seriousness when needed,” Twitter said in a blogpost.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Wait did our font change?” the social media platform teased users.

“While it might feel weird at first, these updates make us more accessible, unique, and focused on you and what you’re talking about,” the tech giant’s design team said, addressing people’s uneasiness.

“All western-language text now aligns left, making it easier to read as you scroll. Non-western languages remain unchanged,” the company added.

While the company was excited for its modification, people on the popular microblogging site were not thrilled. Arguing that no one asked Twitter to change its font, users said the only thing people have been waiting for is an ‘edit button’.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 12: Latest News

Advertisement
X