Twitter rolls out new design and font, confused users react with memes

Sudden change can be pretty uncomfortable and confusing, and that’s exactly what happened on Twitter when the platform introduced modifications in its appearance and font. While the tech company was thrilled, many users were left unimpressed and flooded with platform with memes.

Twitter rolled out design changes to its mobile and desktop sites. It said the changes in colour and typography was done in a bid to “clean up a lot of visual clutter”.

The new font called Chirp was revealed in January, but was introduced globally on Thursday. “Chirp strikes the balance between messy and sharp to amplify the fun and irreverence of a Tweet, but can also carry the weight of seriousness when needed,” Twitter said in a blogpost.

“Wait did our font change?” the social media platform teased users.

wait did our font change? — Twitter (@Twitter) August 11, 2021

“While it might feel weird at first, these updates make us more accessible, unique, and focused on you and what you’re talking about,” the tech giant’s design team said, addressing people’s uneasiness.

“All western-language text now aligns left, making it easier to read as you scroll. Non-western languages remain unchanged,” the company added.

In January, we revealed our new font, Chirp — and it’s ready for you to use today. All Western-language text now aligns left, making it easier to read as you scroll. Non-Western languages remain unchanged.https://t.co/nlgxXJs5F6 — Twitter Design (@TwitterDesign) August 11, 2021

While the company was excited for its modification, people on the popular microblogging site were not thrilled. Arguing that no one asked Twitter to change its font, users said the only thing people have been waiting for is an ‘edit button’.

#TwitterFont

Old Twitter font New Twitter font pic.twitter.com/aKmwy2no4C — ★ P R A T E E K★ (@Mr_pc_786_) August 12, 2021

People after seeing new twitter font :#TwitterFont pic.twitter.com/GOsevrv6Rq — Shubham Bhatt (@Shubharcasm) August 12, 2021

Me opening Twitter and seeing a different #TwitterFont : pic.twitter.com/xw7R14B3MS — Rohan Thakur🇮🇳 (@_Rooh07) August 12, 2021

Me opening Twitter and seeing new fonts:#TwitterFont pic.twitter.com/1Abtwq1ldV — Kuch bhi (@kuchbhiJ3) August 12, 2021

Twitter telling people that it’s new update is so good #TwitterFont pic.twitter.com/FJbLl9hENF — BTS Factory_♡ (@BTS_Factss) August 12, 2021

#TwitterFont looks more retro than modern

MW, Twitterati reaction to the new font. pic.twitter.com/19s1ifaHfd — Punologist™ (@Punology1) August 12, 2021

Twitter to everyone who r wondering about #TwitterFont got changed: pic.twitter.com/BQlh5pdRpV — Shruti (@kadak_chai_) August 12, 2021

#TwitterFont Twitter has finally changed its font since it’s inception. Meanwhile Netizens: pic.twitter.com/VmE58qgzaw — TeJaS PaTiL (@tazzpatil) August 12, 2021

Twitter: let’s change the font on everything today Us: refreshing our page every second to see if it goes back to the original one#TwitterFont pic.twitter.com/aySe1RFUWX — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) August 11, 2021

me opening up twitter to new fonts and colorless icons. Why did they do this it looks atrocious 😭 pic.twitter.com/7SA0YTSaRr — Notwhatuexpected (@Notwhatuexpectd) August 11, 2021