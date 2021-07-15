scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 15, 2021
Must Read

Memes and jokes take over as Twitter retires Fleets feature

Twitter introduced Fleets back in November 2020. The feature lets users post full-screen photos, videos, and tweet reactions that disappear after 24 hours.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 15, 2021 4:27:47 pm
Twitter fleet, Twitter fleet feature shutting down, Twitter fleet shutting down reaction, Twitter fleet memes, Viral news, Trending news, Indian Express newsMemes took over Twitter right after the announcement. While many expressed disappointment, others came up with suggestions to replace the fleets feature.

Microblogging site Twitter on July 14 announced they are shutting down the fleets feature on August 3, eight months after it was launched.

The platform, in a blog post on Wednesday, said the full-screen tweets feature that would appear on top of the Twitter timeline, and expire after 24 hours, will not be available anymore.

Fleets closure comes just a month after Twitter started testing advertisements on the feature. Starting August 3, users will instead just see active Spaces — Twitter’s live audio chat rooms — at the top of their timelines.

“We had planned for Fleets to help people feel comfortable joining the conversation in a low-pressure way, but it turns out Fleets were mainly used by those tweeting the most. So now we’re ready to explore other ways for people to share on Twitter,” a tweet by Twitter Support read.

Memes took over Twitter right after the announcement. While many expressed disappointment, others came up with suggestions to replace the fleets feature.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Twitter had introduced Fleets back in November 2020. The feature lets users post full-screen photos, videos, and tweet reactions that disappear after 24 hours. Fleets came years after Snapchat and Facebook introduced similar options for their users.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 15: Latest News

Advertisement