Memes and jokes take over as Twitter retires Fleets feature

Microblogging site Twitter on July 14 announced they are shutting down the fleets feature on August 3, eight months after it was launched.

The platform, in a blog post on Wednesday, said the full-screen tweets feature that would appear on top of the Twitter timeline, and expire after 24 hours, will not be available anymore.

we’re removing Fleets on August 3, working on some new stuff we’re sorry or you’re welcome — Twitter (@Twitter) July 14, 2021

Fleets closure comes just a month after Twitter started testing advertisements on the feature. Starting August 3, users will instead just see active Spaces — Twitter’s live audio chat rooms — at the top of their timelines.

“We had planned for Fleets to help people feel comfortable joining the conversation in a low-pressure way, but it turns out Fleets were mainly used by those tweeting the most. So now we’re ready to explore other ways for people to share on Twitter,” a tweet by Twitter Support read.

We had planned for Fleets to help people feel comfortable joining the conversation in a low-pressure way, but it turns out Fleets were mainly used by those Tweeting the most. So now we’re ready to explore other ways for people to share on Twitter. (2/4) — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 14, 2021

Memes took over Twitter right after the announcement. While many expressed disappointment, others came up with suggestions to replace the fleets feature.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Twitter deleting fleets means doggo pictures go on timeline pic.twitter.com/S6i7pjScpE — A. Walker Stewart🦔 (@AnErrorOfComedy) July 14, 2021

When Twitter takes Fleets away pic.twitter.com/K5Yze2GNVg — TheNiceCast (@TheNiceCast_) July 14, 2021

i hear twitter fleets died, pic.twitter.com/oJlxcWdzks — mike taddow (@MikeTaddow) July 14, 2021

Reaction to twitter axing fleets. pic.twitter.com/OfujhvDrjV — ETHICAL STALKER (@PsychographEd) July 14, 2021

Twitter is shutting down Fleets ᵃⁿᵈ ʳᵉᵖˡᵃᶜᶦⁿᵍ ᶦᵗ ʷᶦᵗʰ ˢᵖᵃᶜᵉˢ pic.twitter.com/K5Gt1idp70 — adam (@adamjmoussa) July 14, 2021

Fleets lovers looking at Twitter right now: pic.twitter.com/3YvXDYQNX3 — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) July 14, 2021

Social Media Managers hearing that Twitter is getting rid of Fleets: pic.twitter.com/4u7nhzrBpg — Jon-Stephen Stansel (@jsstansel) July 14, 2021

#Twitter :- we’re removing Fleets on August 3, working on some new stuff we’re sorry or you’re welcome

Public:- pic.twitter.com/jGwtc7ORYs — The Witty Man (@thewittyman1710) July 15, 2021

Twitter: “we’re getting rid of fleets” literally everyone on twitter: pic.twitter.com/5PPsv1CBXK — J. R. R. Jokin (@joshcarlosjosh) July 14, 2021

Twitter removing the #Fleets feature. Meanwhile me who had no idea it even existed : pic.twitter.com/Jgcxp6T1WI — Riddhi Speaks (@Riddhi_Speaks) July 15, 2021

Twitter had introduced Fleets back in November 2020. The feature lets users post full-screen photos, videos, and tweet reactions that disappear after 24 hours. Fleets came years after Snapchat and Facebook introduced similar options for their users.