Twitter outage sparks social media meltdown, sets off meme fest

Twitter and its dashboard management platform TweetDeck faced an outage worldwide, sending its avid users in a meltdown. Netizens were left frustrated as they were unable to post on the micro-blogging site, besides facing problem while sharing images and videos. Many also complained that they couldn’t access their direct messages (DMs).

“You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs. We’re currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon,” the company tweeted, without giving further details.

We’ve been experiencing outages across Twitter and TweetDeck. You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs. We’re currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 2, 2019

Outage monitoring website Outage.report received more than 4,000 reports of the incident globally, including Japan, Canada, and India.

The issue is just about fixed. You should be able to access Twitter as usual. If not, give it a few more minutes! Thanks for waiting. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 2, 2019

After a long wait, the app and its website platform’s services were restored. However, #TwitterDown started trending on the platform, dominating global trends. With hilarious memes and GIFs, people shared how exactly they felt when Twitter was not working.

Sample these:

Me and my friend, when Twitter was down. 😒😒 pic.twitter.com/hfkkpB2A4s — Vipul | विपुल ✪ (@Vipul_Mp3) October 2, 2019

People Nowadays Are Only Fighting On Twitter So On The Occasion Of #GandhiJayanti , Jack & Twitter Is Observing Non Violence Day By The Means Of #TwitterDown !#GandhiAt150 — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) October 2, 2019

When you wrote a long tweet but failed to post it coz #twitterdown pic.twitter.com/d5Qs8Um1IL — Bumzzyyy! (@Ibleed_sarcasm) October 2, 2019

#Twitterdown Me: I talked to my wife for a while, she really is a nice person… Wife: pic.twitter.com/7AeFfikAcE — #RobinHood (@realrobinhood18) October 2, 2019

Finally, when Twitter is back: